Suspected electricity outage at Johor side of Causeway for several hours results in long queues

With the lights out.

Belmont Lay | December 06, 2023, 09:42 AM

A power outage occurred at the Johor Bahru checkpoint on early Wednesday morning, Dec. 6.

This resulted in long queues and electronic gate (e-gate) facilities becoming unavailable at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ in Johor.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the lights in the immigration building dim and people queuing in the dark.

Escalators were also apparently not working.

According to those waiting to cross the border, Malaysia immigration officers had to manually process passports.

The power outage apparently occurred over several hours.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, quoting social media posts by those affected at the scene, the outage started as early as 12am.

A TikTok posted at around midnight showed the Johor immigration building dim.

The long queues affected those going to Singapore to work, it was also reported.

Videos online showed vehicular traffic at Malaysia's side of the Causeway stuck in a jam at 8:30am.

Zaobao also reported that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said the Singapore side is unaffected and traffic conditions are normal.

Passengers are reminded to check the ICA Facebook page for updates before departure.

Top photos via Woodlands Checkpoint Human Traffic Facebook

