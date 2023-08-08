M'sian man, 59, collapses & dies waiting to have passport processed at JB immigration complex

A 59-year-old Malaysian man collapsed and passed away while waiting in line to have his passport processed at the Johor Bahru, Malaysia checkpoint on Monday morning, Aug. 7.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the police confirmed the man's passing and classified the case as a sudden death.

The man's body has been sent for an autopsy after the incident at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex.

A witness who spoke to Sin Chew Daily said a body was seen in the building at about 11am.

It was covered with a white cloth.

Johor police confirmed that the incident occurred at 10:25am.

Footage of the body was circulated online.

Not first time

This was not the first time a man had died while waiting to cross the border between Malaysia and Singapore.

In December 2017, a 63-year-old man collapsed and died while queueing at the immigration counter at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor Bahru.

Sultan Abu Bakar Complex is located at the Second Link.

The man was queuing with his wife when he collapsed at 4:20am on Dec. 21.

