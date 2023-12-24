M'sian firefighters save cat from drowning during Penang rescue operation for girl, 17

A rescue operation launched by Malaysian firefighters on Dec. 21 to find a missing 17-year-old girl at Penang Bridge was briefly interrupted when someone in need, but of a different breed appeared.

Rescue personnel chanced upon a small cat stranded in the waters below the bridge, and whisked the kitty to safety before continuing with their search efforts.

The girl herself was rescued after two days of searching.

Meanwhile, the heartwarming animal rescue was captured in a TikTok video on Dec. 22, which has since gone viral.

As of Dec. 24, the clip has been viewed more than 2.6 million times, and has garnered more than 100,000 likes.

The rescue

The video, taken from the back of a rescue boat, boasted the vibe of a "high-stakes rescue operation" complete with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' theme.

As a struggling black-and-white cat was spotted paddling in the sea near one of the bridge's girders, a firefighter sprung into action.

"An operation to save the victim," he announced in Malay while expertly clambering into position.

As a colleague steered the vessel closer, the man leaned out and grabbed the cat by the scruff of its neck in one swift movement.

Finally, he lowered the creature gently onto the floor of the boat, where it curiously looked around at its rescuers.

Mission accomplished.

The user who posted the video confirmed in the comments that the cat is currently alive and well, and that they have been feeding it Whiskas cat food.

"Thank you Abang Bomba": Online users

Online users praised the efforts of the firefighters, who are referred to colloquially in Malay as "abang bomba".

"Thank God the tuxedo cat is safe...thank you Abang Bomba," one user wrote.

Another user thanked the rescuers for saving the cat and said they would be rewarded.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Malaysian firefighters have gone beyond the call of duty to save a helpless feline.

Firefighters equipped with safety harnesses launched an operation to rescue a ginger cat stuck on a building ledge in Kuala Lumpur on Valentine's Day.

A black kitty stranded on a tall building in Malaysia in July 2019 was similarly rescued by "abang bomba".

Malaysian traffic police also got in on the action in August last year, stopping traffic on a Malaysia road to save a small ginger kitten trapped under a car.

Top image from @johnlabu306 on TikTok. Quotes edited for clarity.