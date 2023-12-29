Marina Bay New Year’s Eve countdown expected to be crowded

Some 500,000 people were expected to be at the Marina Bay area for New Year’s Eve activities last year, similar to pre-pandemic numbers, and large crowds are also expected this year.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 will be held on Dec. 31 till the early hours of Jan. 1, 2024.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds at various locations within the vicinity of Marina Bay, the police said.

Road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place.

Officers to be deployed

More than 700 police officers were deployed for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023.

It was not revealed how many officers will be deployed for the 2024 countdown.

Use real-time live map

Revellers heading to the Marina Bay area are advised to make use of the Crowd@MarinaBay live map that provides information such as real-time crowd levels, closures around Marina Bay and available routes to the area before the festivities.

The map is available at go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay from 6pm on Dec. 31.

The number of people entering certain areas will be regulated by the police to prevent overcrowding.

Entry into these areas will be stopped once capacity has reached planned safety thresholds.

The areas include The Promontory, One Fullerton, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade.

Closure of some MRT stations entrances and exits

Certain entrances and exits at MRT stations around the Marina Bay area will also be closed to regulate crowd flow, and trains may bypass overcrowded stations to divert people away from congested areas.

City Hall, Raffles Place and Bayfront MRT stations are expected to be very crowded and the public is encouraged to use other stations nearby such as Esplanade, Promenade, Downtown and Marina Bay.

Some roads and lanes will be closed to all vehicular traffic during certain times.

Crowd dispersal after the event is likely to be slow due to large crowds.

Designated routes out of Marina Bay and signage will be put up to guide the public to facilitate safe and orderly dispersal.

The police said the public may also be directed to another MRT station nearby to avoid overcrowding at certain stations.

Watch out for own safety

The police advised the public to be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets.

Security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items.

Members of the public are advised to take public transport to Marina Bay.

Parking or stopping of vehicles on peripheral roads along East Coast Parkway to watch the fireworks is strictly not allowed.

