Marina Bay area crowded despite rain, fireworks still main draw

The rain not stopping these people.

Belmont Lay | December 31, 2023, 11:40 PM

The rain has failed to put a dampener on proceedings, as people still showed up in droves by the thousands to the Marina Bay area to experience the 2024 countdown.

Due to the growing crowds, the Singapore police closed the access to Merlion Park, One Fullerton, Jubilee Bridge, and Youth Olympic Park by about 10pm.

The public can find updates on the crowd situation on the interactive map or the police Facebook page.

Crowded areas in red at about 11:15pm

Photos put up online showed thousands of people standing along the roads, such as Esplanade Drive, as well as outside of the Esplanade, waiting to catch a glimpse of the annual year-end fireworks display, despite the drizzle and rain throughout Sunday night.

via Maximus James

via Maximus James

via Maximus James

According to Shin Min Daily News, tens of thousands of people showed up to the Marina Bay area by about 8pm to watch the fireworks, even though it was raining.

A family of five arrived in the area as early as 3pm and had an early dinner before waiting to usher in the new year.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Maximum James

