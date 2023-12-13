Man, 59, who allegedly sexually assaulted preschool girl in S'pore to be remanded at IMH for medical examination

A 59-year-old man accused of molesting a two-year-old girl at a preschool will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination.

The accused is a Singapore permanent resident from Malaysia, according to The Straits Times.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

Previously a non-teaching staff at the preschool, he had allegedly used criminal force on the toddler to reach inside her diaper and molest her with his fingers.

He was subsequently charged in court on Dec. 6 with one count of using criminal force to a person below 14 years old with intent to outrage modesty.

The man has since been dismissed from his post at the preschool.

Believed to be suffering from mental condition

On Dec. 13, the accused returned to court via video link from where he was remanded in Changi Prison, reported CNA.

CNA stated that he appeared to be bald and wore a white shirt.

The prosecutor stated that the man "requested assistance" as he felt that he "needs psychiatric help".

Taking into account the charge he is facing and the age of the victim, the prosecutor said he was "inclined to believe" that the 59-year-old could be suffering from a mental condition.

When asked if he had anything to add, the man responded "no".

He is to be remanded for two weeks at IMH for medical examination, reported CNA.

The accused will return to court on Dec. 27, according to CNA.

If convicted of molesting a minor, he could be sentenced to five years in prison and fined.

As he is above 50 years old, the man cannot be caned.

Ongoing investigations

On Dec. 8, about 15 parents turned up at the preschool seeking answers from its principal, and claiming a lack of transparency and accountability from the school.

The principal later met the parents and addressed their concerns, citing ongoing investigations as the reason for its lack of communication with the parents.

In response to Mothership's queries previously, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) shared that they were unable to provide further comment on the case as it was under investigation.

ECDA added that it would not allow the staff to work in the preschool sector while investigations were ongoing.

The preschool was instructed to closely monitor its children and offer close supervision and guidance to staff.

ECDA added that it checks if any staff have any previous criminal offences involving children, or have been barred earlier from working in the preschool sector, prior to deploying them at their preschools.

All preschools are expected to report all serious incidents that affect the safety of children within 24 hours, or ECDA "will take the preschool to task".

