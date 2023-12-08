Alleged sexual assault at preschool: Around 15 parents gathered to demand answers from principal

A group of parents whose children are enrolled in a preschool where a recent case of sexual assault occurred, gathered outside its premises today (Dec. 8) in hopes of receiving clarification from its staff.

On Dec. 6, a 59-year-old man was charged in court for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl at the preschool.

The accused cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

The location of the preschool was also redacted from court documents.

Concerned parents cleared morning schedule to seek answers from preschool

Around 15 parents turned up this morning to demand answers from the preschool's principal, citing a lack of transparency and accountability from the school.

Most of them had cleared their schedule in the morning to do so.

They claimed that thus far, they had yet to receive any announcements or information from the school regarding the incident.

Several said that they have contacted the preschool via its WhatsApp.

Parents described a current climate of anxiety and uncertainty, and were also unsure as to whether to continue sending their children to the preschool.

Mothership understands that some parents did not send their children to school in the past two days.

The preschool's principal eventually met the group of parents to address their concerns, and apparently cited ongoing investigations as a reason for the lack of communication with parents.

The principal and the staff, however, assured that it was safe for parents to continue sending their kids to the preschool, parents told Mothership.

Parents looking at alternative preschools

Some parents shared that they have previously expressed concerns about the access non-teaching staff have to children in the school.

Parents also questioned the preschool over purported delays in reporting the incident of sexual abuse, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA)’s Code of Practice requires operators to notify ECDA within 24 hours when an incident affecting the health and safety of children or involving alleged child mismanagement by any staff occurs.

ST also reported that the prosecution said the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

For now, some parents have already started looking for alternative schools to enrol their children in.

Mothership had contacted the preschool thrice on Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, but did not receive any response.

What happened

The accused is from Malaysia and is a Singapore permanent resident.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on Nov. 9, and the man had allegedly used criminal force on the toddler to place his hand inside her diaper to touch her.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

ECDA said in a statement on Dec. 6 that were made aware of the case on Dec. 5.

According to ECDA, the non-teaching staff in question has been dismissed by the preschool.

ECDA said it will not allow the staff to work in the preschool sector while investigations are ongoing.

ECDA added that it checks if any staff have any previous criminal offences involving children, or have been barred earlier from working in the preschool sector, prior to deploying them at their preschools.

All preschools are expected to report all serious incidents that affect the safety of children within 24 hours, or ECDA "will take the preschool to task".

Meanwhile, the preschool has been instructed to closely monitor its children and provide close supervision and guidance to its staff.

ECDA will also be working with the preschool to ensure the safety and well-being of enrolled children.

