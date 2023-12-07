Back

S'pore car drifts in waterlogged road in JB due to floods

Water everywhere.

Khine Zin Htet | December 07, 2023, 05:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Flash floods occurred in Jurong in late November due to heavy torrential rain that has been occurring lately.

Well, our neighbour Malaysia was not exempted from the heavy downpour and also experienced flash floods of her own on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

And for one driver of a Singapore car, they got caught in the rising waters in Johor Bahru and the vehicle was spotted drifting in the flood like flotsam.

A video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a Mercedes-Benz with a Singapore licence plate floating along the flooded road with its bonnet submerged.

The car's hazard lights were seen flashing.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Many cars caught in flood

Another video posted on the Facebook page showed other vehicles stuck in muddy waterlogged roads.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Other vehicles were braving through the flooded roads.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

One of the flooded areas appeared to be outside Holiday Villa, near KSL City Mall, a favourite haunt of Singaporeans.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Singapore car towed to Singapore

According to another video posted by Complaint Singapore on YouTube, the Singapore-registered car was towed back to Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

Screenshot via Complaint Singapore/YouTube

25 areas affected by flash floods

According to a Johor Bahru City Council spokesman, there were 25 locations within Johor Bahru that were hit by flash floods as of 3:40pm on Wednesday, as reported by The Star.

He said a response team was deployed upon receiving reports about the flash floods.

The team also helped remove cars stuck in flooded areas along Jalan Ayer Molek, he added.

He explained that the flash floods were caused by the downpour coinciding with the rising tide.

Top photos from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook 

Win business-class flights to Poland, Vancouver, Cape Town & more when you save your flight on Changi App

As simple as that.

December 07, 2023, 07:29 PM

Body of man, 53, found dead alone in Sengkang home after neighbour delivering food noticed smell

A neighbour noticed a smell last week but did not think it was a decomposing body.

December 07, 2023, 06:54 PM

S'pore & China can tackle common challenges from global headwinds together: Lawrence Wong

DPM Lawrence Wong co-chaired the JCBC on Dec. 7, 2023.

December 07, 2023, 06:32 PM

Toa Payoh hawker sells S$2 Ipoh curry mee to keep meals affordable for elderly

No-frills option.

December 07, 2023, 06:15 PM

Toa Payoh baker selling S$1 buns calls on patrons to leave some for elderly customers after business surged

Customers clamoured to buy the cheap buns, causing some regular customers being unable to purchase them.

December 07, 2023, 06:03 PM

Instead of buying a new phone, here’s how to make your old phone feel new

I’m not a lawyer, but I’ll take the case.

December 07, 2023, 05:35 PM

Man dressed as Lord Voldemort danced with noodle in Taiwan Haidilao

Life's been a little slow after the war.

December 07, 2023, 05:34 PM

Dead mice in food prep area: Proofer Bakery fined S$3,000 for hygiene lapses

The bakery's business was suspended from October 2021 to January 2022.

December 07, 2023, 05:26 PM

Mutual 30-day visa-free entry travel arrangement between S'pore & China to start in early 2024

The timeline.

December 07, 2023, 04:22 PM

AirAsia's Tony Fernandes flies with SIA, claims 'no seat' available on his own company's flights

"Hehehe."

December 07, 2023, 04:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.