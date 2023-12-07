S'pore car drifts in waterlogged road in JB due to floods

Flash floods occurred in Jurong in late November due to heavy torrential rain that has been occurring lately.

Well, our neighbour Malaysia was not exempted from the heavy downpour and also experienced flash floods of her own on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

And for one driver of a Singapore car, they got caught in the rising waters in Johor Bahru and the vehicle was spotted drifting in the flood like flotsam.

A video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a Mercedes-Benz with a Singapore licence plate floating along the flooded road with its bonnet submerged.

The car's hazard lights were seen flashing.

Many cars caught in flood

Another video posted on the Facebook page showed other vehicles stuck in muddy waterlogged roads.

Other vehicles were braving through the flooded roads.

One of the flooded areas appeared to be outside Holiday Villa, near KSL City Mall, a favourite haunt of Singaporeans.

Singapore car towed to Singapore

According to another video posted by Complaint Singapore on YouTube, the Singapore-registered car was towed back to Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

25 areas affected by flash floods

According to a Johor Bahru City Council spokesman, there were 25 locations within Johor Bahru that were hit by flash floods as of 3:40pm on Wednesday, as reported by The Star.

He said a response team was deployed upon receiving reports about the flash floods.

The team also helped remove cars stuck in flooded areas along Jalan Ayer Molek, he added.

He explained that the flash floods were caused by the downpour coinciding with the rising tide.

Top photos from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook