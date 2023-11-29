Flash floods in Jurong as heavy rain pours on Nov. 28 afternoon

It's been rainy of late.

So much rain that some parts of western Singapore experienced flash floods due to the torrential rain on Nov. 28 afternoon.

Very wet Jurong East

At Jurong East Street 32, water is shown to flood the the HDB walkway, with puddles of water overflowing the surrounding area and carpark.

Another video circulating online shows water overflowing the streets along Boon Lay Avenue near River Valley High School, to a point where car tires are almost covered by the water.

Here's a comparison of how it usually looks like:

This Facebook user also showed flash floods near Lakeside MRT and along Boon Lay Way.

Flash floods subsided in 20 minutes

On X, formerly known as Twitter, national water agency PUB shared at around 3:42pm that the flash flood has affected two out of three lanes at Boon Lay Way/Corporation Road.

PUB officers were present along those roads to render motorists assistance.

The agency subsequently updated at 4:04pm that the flash flood has subsided:

Flash flood subsided at Boon Lay Way/Corporation Rd. Traffic is now passable. Issued 1603 hours. — PUB (@PUBsingapore) November 28, 2023

Wet weather expected to continue

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), weather in Singapore will continue to be rainy in the upcoming four days, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 34°C.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the region is currently in the inter-monsoon period. During this period, the rain band lies near the equatorial region, where Singapore is located within, and more occurrences of thunderstorms can be expected.

Towards the end of November or early December, the Northeast Monsoon is expected to set in, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to this region.

Remember to bring your brolly.

Top image via Kah Yee Kia/Facebook and Telegram