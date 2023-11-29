Back

Flash floods in Jurong as heavy rain pours on Nov. 28 afternoon

According to the National Environment Agency, weather in Singapore will continue to be rainy in the upcoming four days.

Amber Tay | November 29, 2023, 12:47 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

It's been rainy of late.

So much rain that some parts of western Singapore experienced flash floods due to the torrential rain on Nov. 28 afternoon.

@mothershipsg wetter than my- #sgnews #tiktoksg #rain ♬ Water - Tyla

 

Very wet Jurong East

At Jurong East Street 32, water is shown to flood the the HDB walkway, with puddles of water overflowing the surrounding area and carpark.

Video courtesy of Kah Yee Kia/Facebook

Another video circulating online shows water overflowing the streets along Boon Lay Avenue near River Valley High School, to a point where car tires are almost covered by the water.

Video courtesy of Telegram

Here's a comparison of how it usually looks like:

Screenshot taken from Google Maps

This Facebook user also showed flash floods near Lakeside MRT and along Boon Lay Way.

Flash floods subsided in 20 minutes

On X, formerly known as Twitter, national water agency PUB shared at around 3:42pm that the flash flood has affected two out of three lanes at Boon Lay Way/Corporation Road.

PUB officers were present along those roads to render motorists assistance.

The agency subsequently updated at 4:04pm that the flash flood has subsided:

Wet weather expected to continue

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), weather in Singapore will continue to be rainy in the upcoming four days, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 34°C.

Screenshot from National Environment Agency

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the region is currently in the inter-monsoon period. During this period, the rain band lies near the equatorial region, where Singapore is located within, and more occurrences of thunderstorms can be expected.

Towards the end of November or early December, the Northeast Monsoon is expected to set in, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to this region.

Remember to bring your brolly.

Top image via Kah Yee Kia/Facebook and Telegram

LTA U-turns on decision to terminate bus service 167

Service 167 will not end after all. At least, not yet.

November 28, 2023, 08:22 PM

East Coast to reclaim land to create S’pore’s own ‘Long Island’

Singapore's 18th water reservoir will be created from this project too.

November 28, 2023, 06:44 PM

S’porean man goes to escape room with colleagues & sees everyone's wild side

We still make a good team though.

November 28, 2023, 05:59 PM

4-room Pinnacle@Duxton HDB flat sold for S$1.41 million, sets record S$1,409 psf

High floor, good location.

November 28, 2023, 05:55 PM

Lorry transporting tree trunk rolls over & hits private bus, 3 injured

The lorry driver and a female passenger were sent to the hospital. A third person with minor injuries declined.

November 28, 2023, 04:44 PM

S'poreans must be careful to not let events in Middle East undermine S'porean peace & harmony: Shanmugam

Shanmugam also said that Singapore has been and remains "an attractive target for attacks."

November 28, 2023, 04:11 PM

Woman spends over 3 hours rescuing & releasing 'tired', rare, migratory blue-winged pitta in Woodlands

Be free, little birdie.

November 28, 2023, 01:50 PM

97% of 632 escalator incidents from Jan. to Oct. 2023 attributed to user behaviour, under 3% due to mechanical faults

People struggling with bulky items such as prams was the top cause of escalator incidents.

November 28, 2023, 01:22 PM

13-year-old in M'sia arrested after allegedly stabbing private hire driver with knife over RM50 (S$14.30)

Saved by a seatbelt.

November 28, 2023, 12:39 PM

Rat falls & lands on tray with food at Tangs Market, startles diners

Oh rats.

November 28, 2023, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.