Foreigners entering M'sia must submit digital arrival card from Dec. 1, 2023

All foreigners going to Malaysia are required to fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) from Dec. 1, 2023.

The online MDAC card, accessible on this website, will have to be completed within three days prior to arrival in Malaysia.

Exceptions are given only to Malaysia’s permanent residents, Malaysia Automated Clearance System pass holders and those transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance, the Immigration Department’s MDAC website said.

An announcement of the filling in of the online MDAC card was made by the Immigration Department of Malaysia on Facebook on Dec. 1.

Personal particulars needed include name, nationality, passport details, arrival and departure dates.

Filling in of MDAC expanded

Previously, the pre-filling of the MDAC is a condition for Singaporeans as they were allowed to use electronic gate (e-gate) facilities at the two land entry points in Johor Bahru since Jan. 20, 2023.

Singaporeans who want to use the e-gates must hold e-passports with a validity period of at least three months and be above 120cm in height.

In February 2023, the scheme was broadened allowing Singaporeans and foreigners from nine “low-risk” countries to use the autogate facilities to clear immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and the second terminal, KLIA Terminal 2.

The other nine countries are Australia, South Korea, United States, Brunei, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

However, a video of an exchange between a Malaysian immigration officer and occupants of a car clearing the checkpoint reiterated that the MDAC is only for those entering Malaysia by walking in, or by bus or train.

How to start using e-gate Singaporeans entering Johor Bahru, Malaysia can now use the e-gate system. Step 1: Fill up Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) at this website. Step 2: Make sure to submit the MDAC form within three calendar days of the trip to Malaysia. For example, those going to Malaysia on Dec. 1 should fill in the MDAC on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 — a three-day window. Step 3: Upon reaching Malaysia side at immigration, queue at selected counters at stipulated timings, after filling up the MDAC. Prepare the email or screenshot of the MDAC registration. Once successfully registered for e-gate access, travellers can use it straightaway by leaving counter for the e-gate. E-gate registration for the first time can take several minutes per person. E-gate passage can be used for subsequent trips to Malaysia.

Top image via Woodlands Checkpoint Human Traffic