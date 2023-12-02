Back

Foreigners entering M'sia must submit digital arrival card from Dec. 1, 2023

Fill in your details 3 days prior to arrival date.

Belmont Lay | December 02, 2023, 11:22 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

All foreigners going to Malaysia are required to fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) from Dec. 1, 2023.

The online MDAC card, accessible on this website, will have to be completed within three days prior to arrival in Malaysia.

Exceptions are given only to Malaysia’s permanent residents, Malaysia Automated Clearance System pass holders and those transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance, the Immigration Department’s MDAC website said.

An announcement of the filling in of the online MDAC card was made by the Immigration Department of Malaysia on Facebook on Dec. 1.

Personal particulars needed include name, nationality, passport details, arrival and departure dates.

Filling in of MDAC expanded

Previously, the pre-filling of the MDAC is a condition for Singaporeans as they were allowed to use electronic gate (e-gate) facilities at the two land entry points in Johor Bahru since Jan. 20, 2023.

Singaporeans who want to use the e-gates must hold e-passports with a validity period of at least three months and be above 120cm in height.

In February 2023, the scheme was broadened allowing Singaporeans and foreigners from nine “low-risk” countries to use the autogate facilities to clear immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and the second terminal, KLIA Terminal 2.

The other nine countries are Australia, South Korea, United States, Brunei, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

However, a video of an exchange between a Malaysian immigration officer and occupants of a car clearing the checkpoint reiterated that the MDAC is only for those entering Malaysia by walking in, or by bus or train.

How to start using e-gate

Singaporeans entering Johor Bahru, Malaysia can now use the e-gate system.

Step 1: Fill up Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) at this website.

Step 2: Make sure to submit the MDAC form within three calendar days of the trip to Malaysia.

For example, those going to Malaysia on Dec. 1 should fill in the MDAC on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 — a three-day window.

Step 3: Upon reaching Malaysia side at immigration, queue at selected counters at stipulated timings, after filling up the MDAC.

via

Prepare the email or screenshot of the MDAC registration.

Once successfully registered for e-gate access, travellers can use it straightaway by leaving counter for the e-gate.

E-gate registration for the first time can take several minutes per person.

E-gate passage can be used for subsequent trips to Malaysia.

Top image via Woodlands Checkpoint Human Traffic

M'sian woman allegedly sold skin cream containing listed poisons, 4-month-old boy in S'pore hospitalised

She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 4, 2024.

December 02, 2023, 06:06 PM

OCBC sues Su Baolin for more than S$19.7 million: S'pore's largest money laundering case

The bank has also filed a court order to seize his S$39.33 million Sentosa Cove villa.

December 02, 2023, 05:51 PM

Men use harnesses & ropes to save cat stuck inside Bedok Reservoir drain

A passerby claimed the cat was in the drain for a few days.

December 02, 2023, 05:38 PM

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee to open flagship outlet at ArtScience Museum on Dec. 6, 2023

Finally.

December 02, 2023, 04:04 PM

Covid-19 cases in S’pore double to 22,094 during Nov. 19-25 week

Average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations and ICU cases have remained stable.

December 02, 2023, 03:26 PM

S'pore man, who sued woman for S$3 million after being friend-zoned, charged for cheating in unrelated case

The man allegedly engaged with a courier to deliver a sealed fake Macbook Pro with a legitimate serial number to the victim who paid S$2,650.

December 02, 2023, 02:50 PM

Tangs Market business unaffected after rat fell & landed on food tray: Vendor

The food court reopened on Dec. 1 after a 3-day cleaning and sanitisation exercise.

December 02, 2023, 02:38 PM

S'pore invited to participate in 2024 G20 in Brazil

Singapore is not a member of the G20, but has been invited to participate in 12 of the past 13 years.

December 02, 2023, 02:19 PM

Fan Bingbing wants to visit S'pore Flyer, says she's a homebody who only loves acting & taking care of her skin

Queen.

December 02, 2023, 01:55 PM

Firsthand: After 7 years of trying, this S'porean couple finally got pregnant — with triplets

The trio was born on October 6, 2023.

December 02, 2023, 01:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.