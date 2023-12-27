'Parasite' star Lee Sun Kyun found dead following drug allegations: Korea media

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, who starred in the critically-acclaimed movie, "Parasite", was found dead.

The 48-year-old star's death was widely reported by Korean media on Dec. 27.

Yonhap news agency, citing police, confirmed Lee's passing, as did Korea Times.

Koreaboo, citing Chosun Ilbo, reported that emergency responders were called after the actor was found slumped over in his vehicle.

He was reportedly found unresponsive in his car.

Lee had been under investigation over illegal drug use allegations.

"Parasite" won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020 for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

Yonhap initially reported that a man in his 40s was found unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul at 10:30am.

The man was unidentified initially but subsequent reports within the hour named Lee as the victim.

The police later identified the man as Lee.

A charcoal briquette was allegedly found in the passenger seat.

The police had received a report that Lee left home after writing a memo that appeared to be a suicide note, Yonhap also reported.

Lee has gone through three rounds of police questioning on suspicions of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early 2023, including as recently as last Saturday.

The actor claimed he was tricked by the hostess into taking the drugs.

He claimed he did not know what he was consuming.

Lee reportedly tested negative in both the brief reagent test conducted during police investigations and the lab-based drug test by the National Forensic Service in November 2023, Yonhap reported.

