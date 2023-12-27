Back

'Parasite' star Lee Sun Kyun found dead following drug allegations: Korea media

He was investigated for drug use.

Belmont Lay | December 27, 2023, 11:20 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, who starred in the critically-acclaimed movie, "Parasite", was found dead.

The 48-year-old star's death was widely reported by Korean media on Dec. 27.

Yonhap news agency, citing police, confirmed Lee's passing, as did Korea Times.

Koreaboo, citing Chosun Ilbo, reported that emergency responders were called after the actor was found slumped over in his vehicle.

He was reportedly found unresponsive in his car.

Lee had been under investigation over illegal drug use allegations.

"Parasite" won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020 for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

Yonhap initially reported that a man in his 40s was found unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul at 10:30am.

The man was unidentified initially but subsequent reports within the hour named Lee as the victim.

The police later identified the man as Lee.

A charcoal briquette was allegedly found in the passenger seat.

The police had received a report that Lee left home after writing a memo that appeared to be a suicide note, Yonhap also reported.

Lee has gone through three rounds of police questioning on suspicions of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early 2023, including as recently as last Saturday.

The actor claimed he was tricked by the hostess into taking the drugs.

He claimed he did not know what he was consuming.

Lee reportedly tested negative in both the brief reagent test conducted during police investigations and the lab-based drug test by the National Forensic Service in November 2023, Yonhap reported.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top photos via Parasite

Male patient, 48, told not to smoke, hurls vulgarities & threatens Sengkang hospital staff with pocket knife

He was taken to hospital after experiencing high heart rate.

December 27, 2023, 02:19 PM

Malay Delights stall in That Coffee Place in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 8, 2024.

December 27, 2023, 11:59 AM

S'pore cat, who hates water & cold, goes missing on rainy Christmas in Toa Payoh

His owner seeks the public's help to find him.

December 26, 2023, 08:44 PM

MacPherson stall reluctantly ups prices for 10 pieces of yong tau foo from S$2.50 to S$3

It tries to keep prices low for the elderly residents.

December 26, 2023, 08:30 PM

S'pore heartland shop wants to hire those who're 'married', says unmarried 'youngsters' too 'immature'

The store owner said the "youngsters" play on their phones during work too much.

December 26, 2023, 06:21 PM

Confessions of an over-emotional S’porean: 5 things I learned in 2023 that I hope will prepare me for 2024

I just have a lot of feelings.

December 26, 2023, 05:44 PM

Driver honks at cyclist along Beach Road, cyclist shows finger in response

Both road users believe their grandfathers' names are called "Beach Road".

December 26, 2023, 04:57 PM

S'porean man spots Marina Bay Sands-esque tri-tower in Abu Dhabi

Same same but different.

December 26, 2023, 03:53 PM

S'porean man hit on head by Christmas decoration that fell from ceiling at Pavilion Mall in KL

He suffered a bruise on his head from a fallen Christmas tree branch.

December 26, 2023, 02:52 PM

S'porean man on NZ solo trip visits Maori village, hosts sing 'We Are S'pore' NDP song

Right in the feels.

December 26, 2023, 02:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.