'Parasite' actor Lee Sun Kyun allegedly being investigated for illegal drug use: South Korean media

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, who gained international recognition for his role in Oscar-winning film "Parasite", is allegedly being investigated for illegal drug use.

The allegations

According to Yonhap News, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency had started an investigation into eight people, one of whom is believed to be Lee, over allegations of illegal drug use.

While the police did not officially name Lee as one of the suspects, they confirmed that one of the eight persons being investigated includes "L, a male actor in his 40s", as reported by Soompi.

Various South Korean media reports has named Lee as the actor in question.

The Korea Herald reported that Lee allegedly used "unspecified illicit substances" at escort bars and residential areas in southern Seoul's Gangnam area on several occasions this year.

The Korea Herald also reported that the police are considering a warrant to take a hair sample from Lee for drug testing if he refuses to comply.

His agency released a statement

On Oct. 20, 2023, Lee's agency HODU&U Entertainment released a statement to address the allegations.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the statement did not explicitly confirm or deny Lee's involvement in the police investigation, but said that the actor will comply with any further investigation that may take place.

Here is the agency's full statement, as translated by Soompi:

"Hello. This is HODU&U Entertainment. First and foremost, we would like to express our sincere apologies for the concerns caused by the reports regarding our artist Lee Sun Kyun. Our company is currently in the process of verifying the specific facts related to the allegations raised against Lee Sun Kyun. We are committed to cooperating fully with any investigations conducted by relevant authorities with utmost sincerity and honesty in the future. Additionally, Lee Sun Kyun has filed a complaint with the law enforcement agency against individual A, who is connected to the incident, for continuous blackmail and threats. Future updates on this matter will be communicated through our legal representative. We ask for your understanding. Furthermore, we intend to take strong measures against any malicious or false postings that may spread false information. Once again, we extend our heartfelt apologies for causing concern."

Lee gained critical acclaim for his performance as Park Dong Ik in Bong Joon Ho's Academy Award-winning picture "Parasite".

Together with the rest of the cast, Lee won a Screen Actors Guild award in 2020.

In South Korea, Lee is regarded as a veteran actor.

He has appeared in various films and dramas, including "Project Silence", "My Mister", "Killing Romance" and "Sleep".

