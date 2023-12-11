Kurt Tay, 41, to face further charges, shouts 'f*ck you' to hecklers outside court

Tay Foo Wei, a 41-year-old Singaporean man who refers to himself as "Superstar Celebrity Kurt Tay", is pending further charges.

He was charged on Nov. 1, 2023 for sending a video on Oct. 27, 2023 of a woman performing a sex act to a Telegram group chat.

Like the previous hearing on Nov. 16, Tay was once again greeted by hecklers waiting for him to leave the State Courts after his case was mentioned on Dec. 11.

Based on a video shared on Telegram, Tay did not engage with them for the most part, but shouted "f*ck you" in the hecklers' general direction, right before he ducked into a waiting taxi.

Prosecution to levy more charges

The charge sheet stated that Tay allegedly shared the woman's video without her consent, knowing that it would likely cause her humiliation, alarm and distress, CNA reported.

The woman's identity and the name of the Telegram group chat cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

Tay was accompanied by his father in court on Dec. 11, 2023, where he was represented by Rohit Kumar Singh from Regal Law.

He was unrepresented during his previous court appearances.

Singh said he was only recently instructed on the case and sought an adjournment.

He also requested for Tay's attendance to be dispensed with. This means that Tay need not attend future court mentions, which his lawyers will attend on his behalf.

The judge agreed to the latter, but stated that Tay and his bailor had to be present if fresh charges are tendered, or when his presence is required.

The prosecution similarly sought an adjournment, stating that they intend to submit additional charges against Tay, CNA reported.

Flipped the bird at hecklers

Compared to Tay's hearing on Nov. 16, CNA observed fewer members of the public on Dec. 11 who turned up to 'greet' him.

The members of public who attended the hearing sent regular updates on a Telegram group chat.

Some waited outside State Courts, with their phones raised and ready to film Tay leaving the premises. They also yelled and shouted profanities at him.

Tay's father engaged with the waiting individuals.

In the video, the older man can be heard hurling Hokkien profanities at the members of the public and was seen filming them with his phone.

Tay kept his head down and ignored the individuals, only stopping briefly to flip them off and shout "f*ck you" before boarding a waiting taxi.

Tay's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.

If convicted of distributing intimate material without a woman's consent, Tay can be jailed up to five years, fined, caned, or be handed any combination of these punishments.

Warning: This video includes profanities. Viewer discretion is advised.

