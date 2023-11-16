Back

Kurt Tay, 41, charged with distributing sexual content, heckled by members of public outside court

He was chased and filmed by members of the public, who also shouted at him.

Belmont Lay | November 16, 2023, 12:38 PM

Tay Foo Wei, a 41-year-old Singaporean man, better known as Kurt Tay online, has been charged with distributing sexual content on Telegram.

CNA reported that he was first charged on Nov. 1, 2023.

He returned to court on Nov. 16, 2023, to face a charge of distributing an intimate photo and video without a woman's consent.

He is accused of sending a video of a woman performing a sex act to a Telegram chat group on Oct. 27, 2023.

CNA reported that the charge sheet said the video was shared without the woman's consent, and Tay knew that it was likely to cause her humiliation, alarm and distress.

The identity of the victim and the name of the chat group cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

Heckled

Tay arrived in court with his father, CNA reported.

Members of the public showed up in court and shared updates of the session in a Telegram group chat, CNA added.

Videos shared on Telegram showed Tay being heckled by members of the public when he left court after his hearing.

They also shouted at him.

The online personality goes by the moniker Superstar Celebrity Kurt Tay.

He could be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments if convicted of distributing intimate material without a woman's consent.

