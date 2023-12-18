3 women arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at Jurong East massage parlours

Three women, aged between 27 and 46, were arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at massage establishments in Jurong East.

The arrests took place after the police conducted an enforcement operation targeting massage establishments operating along Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong East Street 21 on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12, 2023.

A total of four operators and three women are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in various offences.

Two massage establishments were found to be allegedly operating without a valid licence, while vice-related activities were allegedly detected at another two licensed message establishments.

The operation was conducted by Clementi Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department.

It was previously reported that residents were unhappy about the proliferation of massage parlours in Jurong East.

Individuals found guilty of carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$20,000, or an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

Those who fail to ensure employees do not provide sexual services are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

Under the Women’s Charter 1961, any person who keeps, manages, or assists in the management of a place of assignation can be fined up to S$100,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force