Jurong East residents complain about ‘massage parlours’ proliferating in neighbourhood

Residents claim they offer "special services".

Amber Tay | November 14, 2023, 08:05 PM

Some residents at Jurong East have voiced their displeasure about the proliferation of "massage parlours" in recent years, alleging that it has affected the reputation of the area and other businesses.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader claimed that over 10 "massage parlours" have opened in the neighbourhood of Jurong East Avenue 1, some of which are suspected of providing "special services".

Masseuse told Shin Min reporter there are 'private rooms'

When a Shin Min reporter visited the district, he found that each HDB block had several massage parlours, with the masseuse of some of the parlours appearing to wear "heavy make-up" and "revealing clothing".

He observed that the women would actively tout male passersby.

When the reporter pretended to be a customer, a masseuse told him they offer "private rooms". She said their service is very convenient as there are also bathrooms for him to shower in after "it's all done".

Man claimed a few massage parlours offered 'special services'

A 53-year-old man, who said he lives nearby, claimed some of the massage parlous offered "special services".

He told Shin Min he visited several massage parlours, and the masseuses there do not blatantly tell people they offer "special services".

Instead, he claimed that the masseuse would "incidentally" touch his "sensitive parts" during the massage and ask if he wanted "special services", such as a "prostrate massage".

The prices are different for different "services", he added.

Residents & business owners upset and concerned

Residents Shin Min spoke to appeared upset and concerned about the situation.

A 61-year-old resident feels that having so many massage parlours in the neighbourhood damages the community's image and atmosphere, while a 57-year-old housewife is worried about the negative influence on children.

Nearby businesses also claim to be affected, with the in-charge of a traditional Chinese medicine tuina (massage) shop expressing frustration at how people mistake her shop for offering "special services".

"It caused us to be discriminated against and ostracised by the residents too. It's very unfair," she said.

