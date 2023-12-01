Back

Jollibee moves out of 6th floor of Lucky Plaza after 10 years

Where it all beegan.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 01, 2023, 02:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Jollibee has vacated its premises on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza -- where it first started out when it branched out to Singapore more than 10 years ago in March 2013.

The outlet closed on Nov. 30, 2023, with the Jollibee mascot making a special appearance to thank fans for their undying support.

@bhrens21 Last day ng Jolibee sa LUcky plaza sa lvl6.. #onthisday #foryou #luckyplaza #fypp ##CapCut ♬ original sound - #brendamage

Their Facebook post also assured fans that the outlet at basement 1 of the same mall remains open.

2023 marks Jollibee's 10th year in Singapore.

There are 16 outlets in Singapore, including a drive-thru and takeaway kiosk at Jurong West Caltex station.

The fast food chain now has over 1,500 outlets globally, almost doubling in number in the past 10 years.

Top photos via Jollibee

2 self-radicalised S'poreans, aged 51 & 60, released from ISA detention for showing good progress

The younger man was asked to join an overseas pro-ISIS group.

December 01, 2023, 01:24 AM

S'pore gets air con weather around 25°C due to torrential rain

'Cause nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain.

December 01, 2023, 01:09 AM

President Tharman, PM Lee & Vivian Balakrishnan pay tribute to Henry Kissinger, 'unqualified supporter of S'pore's autonomy'

He was credited with being the strategic architect of modern U.S.-China relations.

November 30, 2023, 11:25 PM

S’porean seniors share how they live life to the fullest even after rare, incurable, disease diagnosis

Only about 100 people have been diagnosed with this condition in Singapore.

November 30, 2023, 06:55 PM

Spinelli Coffee closing all outlets in S'pore

Another one bites the dust.

November 30, 2023, 06:36 PM

Cédric Grolet S'pore explains price increase less than 3 months after opening

It affects two items on the menu.

November 30, 2023, 06:29 PM

Pandora X HBO’s Game of Thrones: the new collaboration fit for Kings & Queens

Accessories fit for royalty.

November 30, 2023, 06:03 PM

Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall boss, 77, retires after he fainted while frying char kway teow

He said he was fortunate not to have hurt his head.

November 30, 2023, 05:45 PM

'The world we knew is gradually unravelling': President Tharman urges resilience in optimism in New York

President Tharman was speaking at the Columbia University World Leader's Forum.

November 30, 2023, 05:37 PM

Car crashes into M'sia coffee shop, kills woman, 76, in front of husband, 82

The husband was in shock and couldn't leave his seat for a while.

November 30, 2023, 04:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.