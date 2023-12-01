Jollibee moves out of 6th floor of Lucky Plaza after 10 years

Jollibee has vacated its premises on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza -- where it first started out when it branched out to Singapore more than 10 years ago in March 2013.

The outlet closed on Nov. 30, 2023, with the Jollibee mascot making a special appearance to thank fans for their undying support.

Their Facebook post also assured fans that the outlet at basement 1 of the same mall remains open.

2023 marks Jollibee's 10th year in Singapore.

There are 16 outlets in Singapore, including a drive-thru and takeaway kiosk at Jurong West Caltex station.

The fast food chain now has over 1,500 outlets globally, almost doubling in number in the past 10 years.

Top photos via Jollibee