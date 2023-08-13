Back

Jollibee opens drive-thru & takeaway kiosk at Jurong West Caltex station

Smells like fried chicken.

Fasiha Nazren | August 13, 2023, 02:39 PM

Fried chicken lovers, rejoice.

Jollibee has opened its first drive-thru concept at a Caltex petrol station in Jurong West.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The drive-thru functions a lot like any other fast food drive-thru in Singapore where customers order through a speaker and collect it from a window further down.

Takeaways only

Customers can also order their fried chicken by foot, from the takeaway kiosk within the petrol station's convenience store.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The menu is pretty much the same as any other Jollibee menu in Singapore, with fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti, and more.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Mothership understands that this new Jollibee outlet will open daily from 9am to 5pm for at least the first two weeks.

Details

100 Jurong West Ave 1, Singapore 649519

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm, daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

