S'porean actor Joel Choo, 29, marries girlfriend of 10 years

Congratulations.

Khine Zin Htet | December 17, 2023, 10:31 PM

Singapore actor Joel Choo tied the knot with his girlfriend of 10 years on Dec. 17, 2023.

Choo previously announced his engagement a year ago with a post on Instagram.

He recently starred as the lead in the Mediacorp drama “Titoudao 2”.

Pre-ceremony happenings

Choo's management agency, TCP Artistes, covered the actor's wedding on their Instagram, with a series of stories showing fans a peek into the happy day.

Photoshoot

Photo from Instagram/@tcpartistes

The bride and the groom had a photo shoot before their ceremony began, dressed in their wedding dress and suit.

Photo from Instagram/@tcpartistes

Choo was also seen happily posing and showing a heart with his hands in one of TCP's stories.

Guests

Fellow TCP artiste Regene Lim was the emcee of the evening and interviewed several attendees at the ceremony held at the Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Photo from Instagram/@tcpartistes

She first interviewed Choo's father, veteran actor Zhu Houren, who was dressed in a stylish suit and can be seen smiling.

Photo from Instagram/@tcpartistes

Next, she interviewed Benzo and Raynold Tan, as well as Yap Hui Xin and David Eung Hao.

Photo from Instagram/@tcpartistes

Lim also interviewed the couple of the day, who were donning traditional outfits.

The happy couple were holding hands with bright smiles on their faces.

Photo from from Instagram/@mich.wong

Other guests in attendance include Mich Wong, Linna Kua, and Hong Ling, who also had her wedding ceremony two days ago on Dec. 15, 2023.

Veteran actresses and actors Kym Ng, Zheng Ge Ping and Aileen Tan also attended the wedding.

Photo from Instagram/@multifolds

Married

Photo from Instagram/@sasakae23

The couple finally walked down the aisle, and their first kiss as a married couple was captured by Tan, who posted it on his Instagram story.

Photo from Instagram/@raynold.tyr

Top photos from Instagram/@joelchoozw

