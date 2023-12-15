Back

Mediacorp actors Nick Teo & Hong Ling are married

He proposed last August, on her 28th birthday.

Lee Wei Lin | December 15, 2023, 03:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Mediacorp actors Nick Teo and Hong Ling have tied the knot.

The pair registered their marriage on Dec. 14, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

They will be having their wedding banquet on Dec. 15.

They will have about 20 tables of guests at the dinner, which the couple described to 8world as a "private affair".

They got engaged in August 2022.

Among the guests in attendance will be fellow actors Chew Chor Meng, Pan Lingling, Cynthia Koh, and Huang Biren.

Hong's maternal side of the family, who hail from Thailand, have flown to Singapore to be a part of the festivities.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hong Ling (@honglingg_)

Not intending to have kids anytime soon

Hong, who is 29, told Zaobao that she will likely only have kids after turning 35.

She will also hold the purse strings at home, as Teo remarked that his missus is "better at managing money".

Teo, 34, on the other hand, will be in charge of keeping their home clean.

Hong estimated that he takes on about 80 per cent of the household chores, as "one of his strengths is how neat he is".

Regardless of how busy the pair get, they have an unspoken rule that they will always find time to have a meal and speak to one another, as they understand the importance of communication.

Related story

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Hong Ling & Nick Teo's respective Instagram accounts

Son believed to have lived in Hougang flat with body of father, 81, for over 5 days

The son reportedly has special needs and depended heavily on his father.

December 15, 2023, 06:52 PM

S'pore windy & rainy for the rest of Dec. 2023

Time to break out the layered clothing.

December 15, 2023, 06:36 PM

LTA fines 4 taxi drivers S$500 each for overcharging at MBS, vocational licences suspended or revoked

Two of them incurred 12 demerit points, while the other two incurred 21 demerit points.

December 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

Ya Kun's Set A was S$4.80 before Jan. 2022. It's now S$6.30.

The price increased from S$4.80 to S$4.90 to S$5.60 to S$6.30.

December 15, 2023, 05:40 PM

S'pore to experience rain, lightning & rough seas until early March 2024: MPA

MPA said it would carry out more safety checks on ships.

December 15, 2023, 05:20 PM

Eddy Western Delight in Kovan closing down, elderly couple retiring

A dependable western food stall in Hougang.

December 15, 2023, 04:25 PM

Chinese singer Li Ronghao to hold concert at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024

Concert, concert, concert.

December 15, 2023, 03:17 PM

Family of businessman killed by father-in-law at Boon Tat Street fights over 'missing' S$390,000 luxury watch in court

The judge dismissed the case as one of the key witnesses, the businessman's mistress, was also missing from the trial.

December 15, 2023, 12:32 PM

32 riders suspended 40m in air as Universal Studios Japan roller coaster makes sudden stop

A flying nightmare.

December 15, 2023, 12:24 PM

CSA’s survey finds S’poreans’ cyber hygiene practices lacking. Here are tips on how to protect yourself from scams.

Better to be cyber safe than sorry.

December 15, 2023, 11:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.