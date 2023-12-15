Mediacorp actors Nick Teo & Hong Ling are married

Mediacorp actors Nick Teo and Hong Ling have tied the knot.

The pair registered their marriage on Dec. 14, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

They will be having their wedding banquet on Dec. 15.

They will have about 20 tables of guests at the dinner, which the couple described to 8world as a "private affair".

They got engaged in August 2022.

Among the guests in attendance will be fellow actors Chew Chor Meng, Pan Lingling, Cynthia Koh, and Huang Biren.

Hong's maternal side of the family, who hail from Thailand, have flown to Singapore to be a part of the festivities.

Not intending to have kids anytime soon

Hong, who is 29, told Zaobao that she will likely only have kids after turning 35.

She will also hold the purse strings at home, as Teo remarked that his missus is "better at managing money".

Teo, 34, on the other hand, will be in charge of keeping their home clean.

Hong estimated that he takes on about 80 per cent of the household chores, as "one of his strengths is how neat he is".

Regardless of how busy the pair get, they have an unspoken rule that they will always find time to have a meal and speak to one another, as they understand the importance of communication.

Related story

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Hong Ling & Nick Teo's respective Instagram accounts