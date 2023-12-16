S'pore's UN ambassador calls again for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' so aid can reach civilians in Gaza

Singapore has reiterated its support for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to provide an "urgent" and "unhindered provision" of humanitarian aid to civilians throughout Gaza.

"I wish to reiterate Singapore's grave concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza which has led to the loss of many thousands of innocent civilian lives," said Burhan Gafoor, Singapore's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Gafoor was speaking at the 10th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Dec. 15.

Significant deterioration of humanitarian situation in Gaza

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated significantly," said Gafoor.

The Ambassador observed that over 18,000 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza, and about 85 per cent of the population were reportedly displaced.

"We were therefore disappointed that the Security Council was not able to adopt the draft humanitarian resolution put forward by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week," Gafoor said.

Dec. 8 UN resolution vetoed by U.S.

On Dec. 8, the U.S. vetoed a UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

A draft resolution presented by the UAE had called for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" while "ensuring humanitarian access".

97 countries, including Singapore, co-sponsored the UAE-drafted bill.

13 countries voted in favour of the resolution. The U.S was the only one to vote against it while the UK abstained.

Dec. 12 resolution

Gafoor reiterated Singapore's commitment to support a ceasefire in Gaza, pointing towards the city state's support for a similar resolution put forth on Dec. 12 during the UN Emergency Special Session.

The Dec. 12 resolution entitled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations” received overwhelming support, with 153 member states voting in favour of the resolution.

All parties to comply with international law

In his speech, Gazoor emphasised Singapore's support for all parties involved to comply with their obligations under international law and ensure the protection of civilians.

"We recognise that Israel has the right to defend its citizens and territory. But in exercising this right, Israel must comply fully with international humanitarian law," Gafoor said.

This includes responding proportionately, avoiding the indiscriminate killing of civilians, and avoiding the collective punishment or permanent mass displacement of civilians.

Gafoor also reiterated Singapore's stance in calling for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

"The taking of hostages is prohibited by international law," he stressed. "Hamas and other parties involved must ensure the safety and security of the hostages and facilitate their immediate release."

Two-state solution only viable path to comprehensive solution

"It is a fact that the heinous terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7 led to the killing of over 1,200 Israelis, the majority of whom were innocent civilians," Gafoor said.

The Israel-Hamas War started after the Oct. 7 attack which took place throughout southern Israel, starting with a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, then a terror attack by Hamas militants that killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with a further 200 more taken hostage.

Gafoor expressed regret that the resolution adopted on Dec. 12 did not condemn or make reference to Hamas' actions.

"Singapore wishes to place on record our view that terrorist attacks carried out by any party cannot be condoned or justified by any rationale," said Gafoor.

The Ambassador proceeded to reiterate Singapore's long-standing support for a negotiated two-state solution, which is consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The two-state solution, said Gafoor, is the "only viable path to a durable, just, and comprehensive solution to this crisis (in Gaza)".

As he ended his speech, Gafoor said:

"We support the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live within secure borders. Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in peace, security, and dignity. We call on leaders from both sides to show leadership, exercise restraint and take the difficult but necessary steps towards a two-state solution."

