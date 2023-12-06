'Growing Edibles At Home' workshop in Choa Chu Kang elicits giggles as it's euphemistic

A poster for a workshop in Choa Chu Kang has brought on the smiles – because you need not be a linguist to know that the "Growing Edibles at Home" title will elicit a reaction.

A photo of the workshop poster was posted on X by @ImranAjmain, a local R&B singer and composer.

The caption read: "Erm, you sure, Singapore?"

His query stems from the term "edibles" being associated with food products infused with marijuana that is found overseas.

Fear not though, as the poster isn't promoting a cannabis-infused gardening session.

Edible vegetables

Upon scanning the QR code displayed on the poster, users are directed to the workshop's sign-up page, where a detailed course description read:

"Edible plants are plants cultivated for consumption. Learn how to grow and enjoy edible plants without the need for expensive or complicated equipment. This offers an easy, fast, and smart approach to incorporating nutrient-dense greens into your diet."

"Edibles", in this context, refers to edible vegetables suitable for planting at home.

Eco-town

Organised by Chua Chu Kang Zone 4 Resident's Network (RN), the workshop aligns with HealthierSG, a national initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that encourages Singaporeans to embrace healthier lifestyles.

Choa Chu Kang, designated as one of three new Eco Towns in 2020, is committed to green and sustainable practices.

According to Chua Chu Kang Town Council website, the estate also boasts "various community garden plots where residents come together to grow edibles".

This is part of the estate's contribution to the Singapore’s Green Plan 2030, a national sustainability movement to rally action to fight climate change.

Top photos from @ImranAjmain/ X and onePA