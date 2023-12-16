Back

S'porean powerlifter Farhanna Farid, 31, deadlifts 208kg to break own world record again

She has been breaking her own records the past 1.5 years.

Belmont Lay | December 16, 2023, 04:06 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid broke her own deadlift world record — not once, but twice — at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Johor Bahru on Dec. 15.

The 31-year-old's latest feat?

Her first attempt at Trove Hotel JB in the Under-52kg open category of the competition was a modest 190kg lift.

The Singaporean then lifted 203.5kg on her second try.

For her third attempt, she went all in with a 208kg effort.

Her mettle was tested this end-2023 as she was battling a months-long back injury, as well as a more recent knee issue, The Straits Times reported.

Previous record set in June 2023

Farhanna's latest achievement is all the more impressive considering that her previous world record of 203kg was set at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta barely six months earlier in June.

All in all, this was the eighth time she has rewritten the record in the past 1.5 years.

She first claimed the world record at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa, in June 2022, lifting 197kg and 200.5kg to break the record twice.

Farhanna was the first female Singapore athlete to win an overall international open-category gold medal in 2018, Yahoo Singapore reported.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Farhanna Farid (@farhannafariddd)

Singapore is fielding its largest-ever contingent of 57 athletes at the championships in Malaysia this year, ST also reported.

The Singapore contingent is fielded by Powerlifting Singapore.

Top photos via SBD Singapore & International Powerlifting Federation

Chocolat N' Spice at Tanjong Pagar Plaza closing down after 19 years due to high overhead costs

Running at a loss.

December 16, 2023, 03:18 AM

Covid-19 cases in S'pore surge to 56,043 during Dec. 3-9 week

Time to wear a mask.

December 15, 2023, 11:23 PM

S'pore couple tries to sell their old sofa for S$600, gets scammed S$45,000 instead

DBS Bank has offered to compensate them half of the amount lost.

December 15, 2023, 10:51 PM

Thai woman scarred by Bugis hotpot explosion sues restaurant for S$96,000, gets S$110,000

She had to give up her career in the entertainment industry due to her scars.

December 15, 2023, 09:00 PM

Son believed to have lived in Hougang flat with body of father, 81, for over 5 days

The son reportedly has special needs and depended heavily on his father.

December 15, 2023, 06:52 PM

S'pore windy & rainy for the rest of Dec. 2023

Time to break out the layered clothing.

December 15, 2023, 06:36 PM

LTA fines 4 taxi drivers S$500 each for overcharging at MBS, vocational licences suspended or revoked

Two of them incurred 12 demerit points, while the other two incurred 21 demerit points.

December 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

Ya Kun's Set A was S$4.80 before Jan. 2022. It's now S$6.30.

The price increased from S$4.80 to S$4.90 to S$5.60 to S$6.30.

December 15, 2023, 05:40 PM

S'pore to experience rain, lightning & rough seas until early March 2024: MPA

MPA said it would carry out more safety checks on ships.

December 15, 2023, 05:20 PM

Eddy Western Delight in Kovan closing down, elderly couple retiring

A dependable western food stall in Hougang.

December 15, 2023, 04:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.