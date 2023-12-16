S'porean powerlifter Farhanna Farid, 31, deadlifts 208kg to break own world record again

Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid broke her own deadlift world record — not once, but twice — at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Johor Bahru on Dec. 15.

The 31-year-old's latest feat?

Her first attempt at Trove Hotel JB in the Under-52kg open category of the competition was a modest 190kg lift.

The Singaporean then lifted 203.5kg on her second try.

For her third attempt, she went all in with a 208kg effort.

Her mettle was tested this end-2023 as she was battling a months-long back injury, as well as a more recent knee issue, The Straits Times reported.

Previous record set in June 2023

Farhanna's latest achievement is all the more impressive considering that her previous world record of 203kg was set at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Malta barely six months earlier in June.

All in all, this was the eighth time she has rewritten the record in the past 1.5 years.

She first claimed the world record at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa, in June 2022, lifting 197kg and 200.5kg to break the record twice.

Farhanna was the first female Singapore athlete to win an overall international open-category gold medal in 2018, Yahoo Singapore reported.

Singapore is fielding its largest-ever contingent of 57 athletes at the championships in Malaysia this year, ST also reported.

The Singapore contingent is fielded by Powerlifting Singapore.

Top photos via SBD Singapore & International Powerlifting Federation