S'pore's Farhanna Farid breaks deadlift world record in 52kg class again with 203kg effort

Singapore powerlifter Farhanna Farid broke the world record deadlift again at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships in Malta on Jun. 11, 2023.

She broke the world record by lifting 203kg in the Under-52kg class, snatching it back from Kiwi powerlifter Evie Corrigan.

Corrigan broke her previous record of 202kg by lifting 202.5kg at the Sheffield Powerlifting Championships in March 2023.

Farhanna's record-breaking lift also earned her a gold medal in her class.

Speaking to Mothership, Farhanna shared that the whole experience felt "surreal" and "like a miracle".

"Tweaked" her back while prepping for World Classic Open

Farhanna's win was even more impressive because she was competing with a back injury.

Farhana said she "tweaked" her back just as they began preparing for the World Classic Opens.

After a heavy squat session, Farhanna felt her left back seize up and kept getting "sharp, shooting pains... as if I was getting tasered in the back".

She shared that walking, breathing and sneezing took some "concerted effort".

She thought about pulling out of the competition but wanted to give herself a "fighting chance to the very end".

"The very fact that my World Record was also broken by a fellow 52kg competitor amplified my drive to build back," said Farhanna.

"I believe this experience showed me the extent of my grit and resolve. But it also exposed the weakness of my body which I had taken for granted until now."

Not the first world record she broke

Farhanna set her first world record back on Jun. 6, 2022, when she lifted 200.5kg at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022 held in South Africa.

Months later, Farhanna broke the world record again by lifting 201kg at the inaugural Southeast Asian Cup 2022 in Johor Bahru.

She again secured the world record by lifting 202kg at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships held in Dubai.

