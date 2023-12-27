Back

S'pore preschool cook allegedly molested girl, 2: Accused diagnosed with paedophilic disorder

It was revealed in court that he might have had more victims.

Julia Yee | December 27, 2023, 05:48 PM

The 59-year-old man who sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl in a preschool was working as a cook there.

Additional details about the case were revealed in court on Dec. 27, reported CNA.

The Singaporean permanent resident from Malaysia, who cannot be named due to a gag order, had molested the toddler by putting his hand in her diaper.

He was first charged on Dec. 6.

Diagnosed with paedophilic disorder

The man was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination on Dec. 13.

He was discovered to have paedophilic disorder, according to CNA.

"Public safety concern is of paramount importance," the prosecutor put forth.

"Accused is a cook at the preschool where the incident took place, and [the] victims are all minors who attended at the preschool."

When the prosecutor requested for no bail to be granted, the defence argued that the IMH report did not indicate that the accused was prone to reoffending.

The defence also said the report did not raise any problems regarding "public safety in respect of young victims".

The man is alleged to have more victims, the court heard.

The judge ended up not granting the accused bail in order to protect "public safety".

The accused has been dismissed from the preschool.

He is barred from working in the preschool sector while investigations are ongoing, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

His case has been adjourned to January 2024.

