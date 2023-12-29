Back

Person, 47, charged again with public nuisance for attempting to pry open MRT train doors

Wang was previously charged with two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of assault.

Khine Zin Htet | December 29, 2023, 01:13 PM

The individual who attempted to pry open the doors of a moving MRT train has been slapped with an additional charge of public nuisance on Dec. 29, 2023.

According to charge sheets, the new charge handed to Vanessa Wang Zi Qi, 47, was for causing annoyance to commuters when he tried to pull open the train doors at Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Dec. 1, 2023, reported Today and Shin Min Daily News.

Court documents identified Wang as male.

Previous charges

Wang was previously charged with two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of assault on Dec. 7.

Wang is accused of causing "common annoyance" to commuters on a train at Braddell MRT Station on Nov. 27 by pulling open the train doors.

Wang is also accused of doing something similar two days later on Nov. 29, by shouting and pulling open train doors at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

Wang allegedly kicked a man at Ang Mo Kio station that same day.

Caught on videos

Wang's actions were filmed by fellow commuters and the videos subsequently found their way online.

Clad in female clothing, Wang was seen trying to pry open the doors of a moving train on multiple occasions.

If convicted of public nuisance, one may be jailed for up to three months or fined up to S$2,000, or both.

The penalties for voluntarily causing hurt are a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Wang is set to return to court in early January 2024 for his pre-trial conference.

