Death of ACS(I) student, 15, at SAFRA Yishun rope course: Organiser of outdoor activity to be charged

Camelot Pte Ltd, the company organising the outdoor activity at SAFRA Yishun, where 15-year-old Jethro Puah died, will be charged with contravening the Workplace Safety and Health Act, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Zaobao reported that Camelot's case was due to be heard on Dec. 28, 2023. However, it was postponed to Jan. 9, 2024, as the prosecution needed more time to issue a summons to the operator.

Any corporate body guilty of contravening the Workplace Safety and Health Act can be fined up to S$500,000.

The incident

As previously reported, the incident happened on Feb. 3, 2021, when Puah, an Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student, was at SAFRA Yishun for a school activity organised by Camelot Pte Ltd.

Police had said that the 15-year-old boy had "purportedly lost his footing while participating in a high-element course".

They said he was suspended by his safety harness but lost consciousness while being lowered to the ground.

The police also said that Puah was brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital unconscious and passed away the next day.

In a statement to the media in 2021, SAFRA confirmed that the school contracted Camelot, an accredited vendor, to run the activity.

Facilitator charged over causing death

The outdoor activities facilitator, Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din, 23, was charged in September for causing death by a rash act not amounting to homicide.

According to his charge sheet, he allegedly failed to ensure that both leg straps of the safety harness worn by Puah were properly buckled and adjusted.

This allegedly caused Puah's leg straps to unbuckle when he fell off the course and was suspended in the loose harness.

Puah was said to have later died from multi-organ failure after his neck was compressed, and he suffered traumatic asphyxia.

