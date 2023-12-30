Back

US rock band Boys Like Girls to play at S'pore Capitol Theatre on Apr. 25, 2024

Now I'm heels over head.

Julia Yee | December 30, 2023, 11:03 AM

U.S. rock band Boys Like Girls is slated to perform at Singapore's Capitol Theatre on Apr. 25, 2024.

The band of four will make the stop as part of their 2024 Spring Tour in Southeast Asia.

They'll be playing at Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, and Bangkok before swinging by our shores.

More cities included in the lineup will be announced in the future.

Image via @skeshmm/Instagram

Boys Like Girls is best known for its alternative rock, pop punk, and emo sound — the band's top hits "The Great Escape", "Two Is Better Than One", and "Five Minutes to Midnight" have tided many a 90s kid throughout their rocky adolescence.

The American outfit's latest album "SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS" was just released in 2023.

The last time the group dropped by our island was in 2022, where they performed their self-titled album at 222 Arts Club.

According to Skesh Entertainment's website, tickets for the upcoming concert will go on sale on Jan. 15 at 12pm.

Stay tuned for more ticketing information.

Top image via Boys Like Girls' Instagram

