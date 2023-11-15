Back

Former Workers' Party Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong collapsed during morning jog in Beijing, China

He was 47.

Winnie Li | November 15, 2023, 02:54 PM

Former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Yaw Shin Leong was doing his morning jog in Beijing, China, on Nov. 10, 2023, when he suddenly collapsed to the ground and passed away.

The cause of Yaw's passing is sudden death, his Facebook account manager told 8world News.

The account manager also revealed that the obituary on Yaw's Facebook page was published by his wife.

According to the obituary, Yaw's wake will be held at Woodlands Memorial from Nov. 17 to 19.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7pm.

Background

Yaw entered politics in 2001 and contested in the Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in 2006 as a WP candidate.

Five years later, he was chosen to defend party chief Low Thia Khiang's long-time Hougang seat, and he won the seat with 64.8 per cent of the vote.

After being expelled from WP due to an alleged extramarital affair in 2012, Yaw moved overseas with his wife.

Over the years, Yaw took up various roles in Myanmar and China before he moved back to Singapore to act as the country manager for MotoMotion, a Chinese furniture designer and manufacturer, according to his LinkedIn page.

Most recently, he began serving as the country director, China, for AIMS, an immigration and relocation service provider, in March 2023.

