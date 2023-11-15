Back

Former Workers' Party Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong, 47, dies

No cause of death was revealed.

Belmont Lay | November 15, 2023, 02:05 AM

Former Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament Yaw Shin Leong has reportedly passed away.

He was 47.

News of his passing was picked up by Shin Min Daily News.

A Facebook post of his obituary announcing his demise was put up on the Amos Rao page on Nov. 14 at 11:40pm.
It was revealed he died on Nov. 10.

via Amos Rao

via Amos Rao

According to the obituary notice that appeared on his personal Facebook page, his memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Singapore.

Yaw went by the name Amos Rao, following his departure from the political scene in Singapore in 2012.

The hanyu pinyin spelling of his Chinese surname, Yaw, is Rao.

Yaw had revealed that he travelled out of Singapore voluntarily.

He was expelled from the party on Feb. 14, 2012, following allegations of an extramarital affair in January 2012.

He left Singapore with his wife.

His expulsion triggered a by-election in the WP's Hougang single-member constituency and sent voters there to the polls again a year after the May 2011 General Election.

Prior to his move overseas, Yaw had been involved in the education sector for several years in Singapore.

He founded and ran an enrichment programme development firm named Eduhearts Consultancy from 2005 to 2012.

He was also a lecturer at a private college.

In 2017, it was reported that Yaw was working in a private education college in Myanmar and went by the name Amos Rao.

At that time, at age 40, he held the role of a senior vice-president of Shenton Co, a private education provider in Myanmar, and oversaw overall operations, business strategy and recruitment.

His Facebook account then showed he had been in Yangon since at least May 2016.

His LinkedIn profile stated that he spent 10 months in Myanmar and the rest of the year in Singapore, it was also reported back in 2016.

Yaw was chosen to defend party chief Low Thia Khiang's long-time Hougang seat.

Yaw won the seat with 64.8 per cent of the vote, which was a better result than what Low secured in the 2006 election.

This is a developing story.

Top photos via Amos Rao & Yawning Bread

