Security screening of commuters at Woodlands MRT station on Nov. 30

The security check exercise will be held from 10am to 4pm.

Brenda Khoo | November 24, 2023, 09:35 AM

Those who are passing through Woodlands MRT station, here's something to take note of on Nov. 30.

Commuters entering Woodlands MRT station will be asked to go through security screening on Nov. 30 from 10am to 4pm, as announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on X.

What would you need to do at the security screening?

If you are entering Woodlands MRT station to travel on the North-South Line (NSL) or Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on Nov. 30, you will be asked to walk through metal detectors or scan your belongings at X-ray machines.

For those of you who are entering the station closer to the NSL platform, you will be directed towards the fare gates near Exit 3. If you are entering nearer to the TEL platform, you will be guided to the fare gates near Exit 4.

According to past screenings, you will be needed to empty your pockets and place all your belongings in a tray that goes through an X-ray scanner.

Image via Mothership.

You will then be scanned by a security officer using a handheld metal detector, after walking through a larger metal detector.

Image via Mothership.

The entire process takes under 30 seconds for each person.

During the exercise, commuters are advised to take into account extra travelling time.

However, they may take a longer time to clear the security check if they are carrying bulky items.

Meanwhile, station staff will be present to assist passengers who have mobility difficulties or use a wheelchair to move around.

Why this security exercise?

This Exercise Station Guard (ESG) screening exercise is a public transport emergency preparedness exercise to strengthen security in public places, LTA and SMRT said on Nov. 23.

ESG is part of the national SGSecure movement to build resilience in the community against security threats especially terror attacks, LTA and SMRT added.

The exercise aims to raise public awareness of the security threats which Singapore faces and encourage passengers to be familiar with how to respond in emergencies.

Since 2018, this screening has reportedly been conducted regularly to validate security measures, contingency plans, and operational readiness at public transport nodes during situations that call for tightened security.

Similar exercises have been conducted at other MRT stations, including Ang Mo Kio, Bugis, Newton, Holland Village, Hougang, Jurong East, and Harbourfront.

Top image from Wikimedia and Mothership.

