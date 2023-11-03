Fundraising efforts for Gaza crisis extended to Nov. 17, S'pore NGO raised over S$4.6 million so far

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to all) Foundation (RLAF) is organising a collection to provide humanitarian relief for communities affected by the Gaza conflict.

The RLAF is a non-governmental organisation set up by MUIS (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) in 2005 for the Singaporean Muslim community to render compassion to the poor, needy and victims of disaster regardless of faith or race.

You can still donate

The Humanitarian Relief for Gaza fundraiser was originally supposed to end on Oct. 31, 2023.

However, RLAF has received an extension of permit from the Commissioner of Charities to continue with the fundraising.

For interested donors, you can contribute to the cause from now till Nov. 17.

As of Nov. 1, 6pm, RLAF has received S$4,614,283 in total.

The number of lives lost in Gaza was reported to be at least 8,525 as of Oct. 31. About 40 per cent are children.

At least 21,543 people have been injured, 1,000 are missing and 1.4 million have been displaced, RLAF reported.

Find out more about their cause at rlafoundation.org.sg/gaza2023.

