MUIS appalled at humanitarian crisis in Gaza, encourages S'pore Muslims to support legitimate aid efforts

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) commented on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and offered some suggestions about what Singaporean Muslims could do to help.

In a press release on Oct. 19, MUIS shared that it was saddened by the latest developments in the conflict involving Palestine and Israel.

"This new wave of violence has led to the loss of many innocent lives. The Israeli-Palestinian crisis has a long and convoluted history. MUIS is appalled at the humanitarian crisis occurring in Gaza, particularly the closure of the humanitarian corridor for assistance, as well as events occurring which are in violation of international law."

MUIS offering religious guidance in response to the crisis

The Mufti has met with religious officers in the mosque to provide guidance on the matter.

In addition, the Mufti has met Muslim youths to give advice and perspective on "dealing with the range of emotions we feel as we see the reports of tragic events unfurling in the conflict".

The Mufti also led the youth in a prayer for Palestine.

"Since the conflict started, we have prayed continuously that the parties involved will be shown the courage and compassion to resolve their differences in peaceful means. Muis and the Office of the Mufti have been encouraging mosques to conduct recitation of qunut nazilah, as well as special supplication during khutbah and Friday prayers."

Since the conflict started, the organisation said it had worked with Muslim.sg to offer "religious guidance in response to the crisis for Muslims affected by the ongoing tribulations in Gaza".

"As we are currently seeing no quick end to the crisis, MUIS is encouraging the Muslim community to continue offering supplication... MUIS urges the Muslim community to join in this prayer for peace."

Several mosques will be having a special prayer session (solat hajat) on Friday, Oct. 20 as well as over the weekend for "the victims of the conflict and for peace and stability to return swiftly to the lives of those affected by the escalation of the conflict," said MUIS.

For a list of the mosques conducting solat hajat, click here.

Singapore Muslims can show support by contributing to "legitimate humanitarian efforts"

Beyond prayer and supplication, MUIS advised Singapore Muslims to show their support by contributing to "legitimate humanitarian efforts".

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) is conducting an online fundraising appeal through multiple platforms until Oct. 31, 2023, to support the urgent needs of survivors and affected communities.

RLAF is collaborating with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for these fundraising efforts. UNRWA currently has eight operational health centres in Gaza, providing critical health services.

According to RLAF, Mr. Lim Hock Chee, CEO of Sheng Siong Supermarket, made a $200,000 donation for Gaza in 2021.

This year, he contributed $200,000 to the current ‘Humanitarian Relief for Gaza' fundraising appeal.

“During this period, I feel that it is important to help the people, especially the innocent civilians who are affected. I have always believed in helping whoever I am able to, and should I have the means, I will also try to contribute to other communities beyond Singapore,” said Lim.

As of Oct. 19 at 6pm, RLAF raised $571,099 within their first day of fundraising. In the first 30 minutes, the foundation raised S$100,000.

"We hope that through these contributions, we can together bring relief and ease the suffering of the casualties of this humanitarian emergency and their families," wrote RLAF in their Facebook post.

Contributions to RLAF will help ensure residents in Gaza have access to essential services, including clean water, food, healthcare, and sanitation.

"MUIS once again reiterates the need for the community to respond in a calm and constructive manner in dealing with the current conflict in Palestine," MUIS said.

Top photo via MUIS Facebook page.