Swish Rolls, previously at Cluny Court, opens at Paragon

Swish Rolls, previously located at Cluny Court along Bukit Timah Road, has moved to Paragon in Orchard.

The new premises reopened on Nov. 12, at the basement of the mall.

The Bukit Timah outlet closed after Sep. 10.

Prior to the establishment of this new store, Swish Rolls held a pop-up at Paragon from April to May 2023.

Swish Rolls is best known for its croissant moons, or croons.

The circular croissants were popularised by a New York bakery in late 2022.

The cream-filled pastry, called "Suprême", debuted at Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery, a French bakery in New York, in April 2022.

The cream-filled pastry is available at the new Swish Rolls store in Paragon, alongside other new items, such as brownie croissants, strawberry pistachio croissants, egg mayo croissants, as well as Christmas croons.

Also on sale are its Swiss rolls and egg tarts.

Swish Rolls offers free delivery for orders above S$80 from 10am to 12pm or 4pm to 6pm.

Pre-order self-collection is available at Paragon from 10am to 8pm.

There is an opening special on Nov. 12 and 13.

The store is giving away a free soft serve egg tart for purchases above S$10.

All photos via Swish Rolls