Pack of stray dogs that chased jogger at Pasir Ris will be trapped & sterilised: AVS

These dogs will be managed through the TNRM programme.

Amber Tay | November 08, 2023, 02:42 PM

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a branch under the National Parks Board, is currently monitoring a pack of wild dogs in Pasir Ris with the aim of trapping them.

This follows an incident filmed on TikTok, where a jogger was shown sprinting for his life from the dogs. As of Nov. 8, 2pm, the video has garnered 792,200 views and 12,900 likes.

Response from AVS

According to The Straits Times, AVS confirmed that they were alerted to the incident on Saturday evening.

Chang Siow Foong, the group director of community animal management at AVS, said that they are "aware of this pack of free-roaming dogs".

"When trapped, these dogs will be managed as part of our ongoing trap-neuter-rehome/release-manage (TNRM) programme," said Chang.

The TNRM programme involves catching stray dogs and sterilising them.

According to Chang, the AVS tries to rehome "as many as possible". Those that cannot find a home will be released away from residential estates to live their lives naturally.

According to the AVS, the programme uses a humane, science-based approach to manage the local wild dog population. It aims to "sterilise more than 70 per cent of the free-roaming dog population in Singapore within five years".

Ever since its launch in 2018, more than 3,900 free-roaming dogs have been trapped and 60 per cent of the dogs successfully rehomed or fostered, as reported by The Straits Times.

What to do when encountering stray dogs

If one is to encounter stray dogs, they should fold their arms and walk slowly in the opposite direction. They should also look away from the dog and speak softly, as well as avoid shouting and making sudden movements.

AVS’ Animal Response Centre is contactable at 1800-476-1600 should one require assistance. They also can be reached at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback.

Top image from garygaryocp / TikTok and National Parks Board

