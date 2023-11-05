Back

Pack of stray dogs chase jogger at Pasir Ris Drive 3

Ashley Tan | November 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

A jogger was filmed sprinting for his life from a pack of stray dogs at Pasir Ris.

It is uncertain when exactly the incident took place, but the TikTok video was filmed at night.

A man was seen running along Pasir Ris Drive 3 adjacent to a forested area, with several stray dogs barking and hot on his tail.

Gif from garygaryocp / TikTok

In the video, he sped up as a brown dog came close to his heels. The brief clip did not reveal the runner's fate.

@garygaryocpPretty dangerous and hazardous to the joggers there... what if the dogs 来真的?♬ original sound - Gary

TikTok users were amused by the speed at which the jogger accelerated to when being chased.

Some alluded to how the man would fare during the army's Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT).

What to do when you encounter stray dogs

Others noted that one should not run when encountering stray dogs.

Most stray dogs are scared of humans, but may bark at people if they are defending their territory or feel they are threatened.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), people should not run when encountering stray dogs, as the dogs will give chase.

Instead, one should fold their arms and walk slowly in the opposite direction.

One should also look away instead of staring at the dog, as well as speak softly and avoid shouting or making sudden movements.

This is so the dog will not react aggressively and approach you.

Top photo from garygaryocp / TikTok

