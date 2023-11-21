Back

S'pore loses 1-3 to Thailand in 1st home game for 2nd round of World Cup qualifiers

The game was played at the Singapore National Stadium.

Syahindah Ishak | November 21, 2023, 10:37 PM

Singapore lost 1-3 to Thailand in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium on Tuesday (Nov. 21) night.

This was Singapore's first home game in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

A total of 29,644 spectators were in attendance at the stadium, mostly wearing red in support of the Lions.

First half

The Lions conceded an early goal when Thailand's Supachok Sarachat scored in the fourth minute.

In the 20th minute, Singapore's Shahdan Sulaiman was substituted out after taking a knock at the ankle. He was replaced by Shawal Anuar.

Shawal's presence on the pitch proved to be impactful when he scored the equaliser for Singapore in the 41st minute.

The scoreline was even as both team headed into half time.

During half time, Lions midfielder Shahdan was seen limping into the dugout. He was barefoot and had his left ankle wrapped up.

Second half

Singapore showed more hunger at the start of the second half as they created more chances on goal.

But their efforts seemed futile when Thailand's Suphanat Muenta found the back of the net in the 66th minute, giving his side the lead.

The home crowd, however, continued to cheer the Lions on.

Fans gave their loudest roars in the 77th minute when star striker Ikhsan Fandi was substituted in, marking his long-awaited return after being out for about 10 months due to an injury.

But the Lions still struggled to get another goal and were eventually out beaten by their opponents.

In the 87th minute, Suphanat doubled his goal tally and sealed the victory for his side.

Even with five minutes of added time, Singapore failed to create any more chances.

The match ended with a 3-1 victory to the Thais.

Singapore's loss came just days after they suffered a heavy defeat against South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The Lions will play their subsequent qualifier matches next year.

They will next face China at home on Mar. 21, 2024.

Top images via Football Association of Singapore.

