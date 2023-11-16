Back

S'pore Pools not offering odds for South Korea vs S'pore World Cup qualifier match for punters to bet on

South Korea expected to win big.

Belmont Lay | November 16, 2023, 05:47 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korea and Singapore will play the first leg of the second-round World Cup qualifier match on Nov. 16 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium with a capacity of 66,700.

However, for punters in Singapore, they might be feeling a little disappointed.

This was after they found out that Singapore Pools, the only legal betting operator in Singapore, is not offering odds for the match, which will be broadcast live at 7pm local time on a Thursday evening.

A check on the Singapore Pools website showed the list of matches with open odds on Nov. 16, but the South Korea vs Singapore match was not on offer.

Mothership has reached out to Singapore Pools for comment.

What odds are other bookies offering

As expected, the outcome of the match will likely be lopsided with South Korea predicted to dominate.

According to bettingodds.com's best odds culled from multiple operators, including William Hill, South Korea is expected to easily defeat Singapore.

Based on the odds on offer, every $150 bet on a South Korea win will yield a $1 profit, implying that the chance of South Korea winning is 99.34 per cent.

The odds of Singapore prevailing and pulling off a draw is low: Betting $1 that the match will end in a tie would allow the punter to win a $25 profit.

Betting on Singapore winning would be betting on a miracle: Each $1 bet on this outcome will yield an $80 profit.

One particular operator went as far as to offer a $1,000 profit for a $1 bet on a Singapore win.

Possible reasons

There are a few plausible-sounding explanations as to why Singapore Pools is foregoing this game.

As the match outcome is likely to be lopsided, meaning the chance of South Korea winning is too high, Singapore Pools is unable to offer a meaningful bet.

Using bettingodds.com's best odds as a guide, a S$1 bet on a South Korea win would mean the profit payout is less than 1 cent -- the punter would, in fact, get back less than S$1.007.

Even the Singapore Pools online betting site is unable to accommodate amounts less than a cent.

The minimum online bet for Singapore Pools is S$1 per match.

Moreover, punters are inclined to bet on lopsided outcomes, such as wide margins and large number of total goals, which seldom happen, which makes it difficult to compute the odds.

Although a freak outcome could be a possibility, such as Singapore squeezing in a one-goal victory out of nowhere, it can be assumed even Singapore Pools is not betting on this outcome.

Top photos via @thekfa Instagram & Singapore Pools

Lone silvered langur spotted moving ‘cautiously’ along Upper Cross St

The monkey seemed very scared.

November 16, 2023, 06:02 PM

51% of online products cannot prove claims of being environmentally friendly: S’pore study

Consumers are advised to be wary of broad and vague environmental claims.

November 16, 2023, 05:50 PM

300 anti-LGBT Indonesia protesters heckle fans & clash with police at Coldplay's 1st Jakarta show

The protesters had called for the band's only concert in Indonesia to be cancelled over support for the LGBT community.

November 16, 2023, 05:26 PM

Taiwan opposition parties unite in historic coalition bid for 2024 presidential election, could beat ruling DPP

The election is slated to be held by Jan. 13, 2024.

November 16, 2023, 05:14 PM

Youths seen spitting & throwing dirty water on man lying down at HDB void deck

The man did not react to the acts.

November 16, 2023, 04:27 PM

Nintendo pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport till Jan. 1, 2024

Wahoo!

November 16, 2023, 04:04 PM

NTU to offer 4-year TCM degree programme from Aug. 2024

The Bachelor of Chinese Medicine undergrad degree programme will be offered by NTU's School of Biological Sciences.

November 16, 2023, 03:57 PM

South Korea vs S'pore match to be aired live on Channel 5, mewatch & YouTube, 66,700 capacity stadium sold out

A sea of South Korean home fans.

November 16, 2023, 03:52 PM

Xi & Biden meet in San Francisco after almost a year apart, have candid meeting about having better meetings

It probably could not have been an email.

November 16, 2023, 03:22 PM

CEO of OCBC private banking arm meets Jacinda Ardern: ‘Being a good leader is actually about being a good human’

Ardern also spoke about the next generation, and the importance of actively educating and engaging with them.

November 16, 2023, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.