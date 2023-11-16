Back

South Korea vs S'pore match to be aired live on Channel 5, mewatch & YouTube, 66,700 capacity stadium sold out

A sea of South Korean home fans.

Belmont Lay | November 16, 2023, 03:52 PM

South Korea and Singapore will play the first leg of the second-round World Cup qualifier match on Nov. 16.

The match will be shown live from 6:50pm on Mediacorp’s Channel 5, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, which is available to Singapore viewers only.

The South Korean team is ranked 24th in the world, with Singapore ranked 155th.

The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium with a capacity of 66,700.

The Singapore team is expected to enter an arena with an electrifying atmosphere and to be greeted by a sea of South Korean home fans.

The stadium is reportedly sold out.

via

South Korea will visit Singapore on June 6, 2024.

Singapore's form

Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Nov. 8, 2023 in the Asian Champions League (ACL) in a shock victory in the Group F showdown at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are Asian giants with a record nine K League 1 titles and are two-time ACL tournament winners.

As about half of the players in Singapore’s squad hail from the Sailors, the Lions might be able to spring one or two surprises as the underdog team against the mighty South Korean squad.

Singapore's captain Hariss Harun told CNA the team will strive to "be competitive".

About 2026 World Cup

There are 36 nations divided into nine groups of four in the second round.

The top two teams from each of those groups will move on to the third round, where they will be paired into three groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then go to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The third- and fourth-place teams from the three groups will still have a shot at qualifying in the fourth round.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 nations, up from the current 32.

Top photos via @hm_son7 Instagram & kleagueunited.com

