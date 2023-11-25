Back

Flying taxis launch in S'pore put on hold due to lack of local funding partners

Singapore will remain their Asia-Pacific headquarters.

Khine Zin Htet | November 25, 2023, 12:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Volocopter, a German urban air mobility company, will delay the launch of their air taxi operations in Singapore indefinitely, as they could not secure local funding partners.

The company is revising the strategy and timeline of the launch in Singapore, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Singapore will remain their Asia-Pacific headquarters, and they intend to look for local cost-sharing partners and reconsider the launch timeline.

Their air taxi craft, Volocity, uses electricity to take-off and land vertically, and can transport small numbers of passengers over short distances.

Previously planned to launch air taxis in Marina Bay area

In 2022, Volocopter announced plans to launch air taxis flight routes in the Marina Bay area around early to mid-2024.

Volocopter told ST that they had expected fund raising to be more challenging globally due to economic uncertainties.

Cities where they has plans to launch operations would need to adapt or construct new infrastructure, route and regulatory planning, as well as develop a digital network.

“We are prioritising cities that can accelerate (these) aspects, and adjusting our global business strategy and timeline accordingly,” Volocopter said.

A framework for safety rules and standards to regulate air taxi and drone operations has been in development by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and its regional counterparts since November.

Financing air taxi operations

A complete urban air mobility ecosystem, including aircraft, infrastructure and connectivity is needed for a flying taxi service to operate in Singapore, Volocopter said.

The German company also added that due to varying circumstances and partners, they could not specify how much money is needed to operate air taxis in Singapore.

They have obtained about €500 million (S$730.6 million) through five fund-raising rounds, and will be finding other ways to finance their technologies.

The funds they raised will be used for overall operations, including research and development, certification and preparation for its commercial launch.

Top image from Volocopter

20m-tall Christmas tree, tufting, bauble-making workshops & more at The Star Vista till Dec. 25

Perfect to keep you jolly this Christmas season.

November 25, 2023, 11:56 AM

With Terry Gou officially dropping out, Taiwan presidential race will be a 3-way contest

"Choosing to yield is all the love I can give to my homeland," he said.

November 25, 2023, 11:30 AM

Science Centre lets the child in you ‘play with your food’ through a quirky food-themed maze from Nov. 24

Try alternative future food like upcycled snacks and drinks.

November 25, 2023, 11:04 AM

Firsthand: Yishun isn't cursed. It's just the Gen Z of towns.

No writers were harmed in this trip to Yishun.

November 25, 2023, 10:13 AM

Tony Leung to visit S'pore on Dec. 21, 2023

He will be promoting his upcoming movie "The Goldfinger".

November 25, 2023, 03:39 AM

Pearl's Hill Upper Barracks tenants have to move after March 2025, lease not getting renewed

Slated for redevelopment.

November 25, 2023, 02:56 AM

'Running Man' cast quizzed on S'pore laws & made to decipher S'porean accent to order local food

Spoilers ahead.

November 25, 2023, 02:37 AM

Taxi driver allegedly scratches man's car at Ang Mo Kio car park on 5 occasions after being asked to give way once

Multiple police reports have been made.

November 24, 2023, 11:50 PM

Addicted gambler, 56, banned by casino on request of wife, uses elderly father's & forged IDs to enter 

He entered the casino a total of 62 times before he was caught.

November 24, 2023, 10:08 PM

S'pore retiree, 74, participates in Netflix Squid Game reality show as player No. 164

He appeared briefly in the background during the first episode.

November 24, 2023, 06:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.