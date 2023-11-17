Back

Sasa to reopen in S'pore at Jurong Point after 4 years

It's back.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2023, 02:33 PM

In March 2023, Hong Kong cosmetics chain Sasa announced that it was planning to make a comeback in Singapore.

Finally, Sasa is set to return to our shores.

It will open its first physical shop at Jurong Point from Dec. 7, 2023.

The outlet will be located on the first floor of the mall in Boon Lay.

More details will be available soon.

Closed 22 outlets

In December 2019, Sasa said it was closing all 22 stores in Singapore after six straight years of losses.

The closure affected about 170 employees.

Since its closure, Sasa remains available to Singapores via its official online stores on Shopee and Lazada.

