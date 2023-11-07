Back

3 dogs die allegedly due to contaminated Kovan field: Environmental samples collected, no further reports

NParks is working with agencies like SLA and NEA for the investigations.

Hannah Martens | November 07, 2023, 07:05 PM

Investigations into the deaths of the dogs which allegedly died from contamination of the field along Parry Avenue are ongoing, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, in a written parliamentary response to a question posed by Member of Parliament Louis Ng on Nov. 7, 2023.

NParks working with NEA and SLA

Lee shared that the National Parks Board (NParks) worked with agencies like the Singapore Land Authority and the National Environment Agency to collect environmental samples and monitor the situation in the field and surrounding areas.

The field is located on the grounds of the now-defunct Parry Primary School, which was used as an informal dog park by residents.

Lee said NParks has also spoken to the affected dog owners and attending veterinarians to gather relevant medical, environmental, and epidemiological information on the case.

In addition, NParks has reached out to veterinarians, as well as dog owners living around Parry Avenue, for any report of similar cases but has not received any such report to date.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for the affected dog owners and aim to complete investigations as soon as possible. The findings will be shared with the public when ready."

