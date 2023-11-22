Back

Oatside to serve dairy-free ice cream with waffles, teh tarik, at Nov. 25 Eco Bazaar in Boon Keng

Waffles by 60 Alley Bakes & Coffee.

Gawain Pek | November 22, 2023, 06:52 PM

Are you lactose intolerant and ingesting anything with dairy milk will send your tummy topsy-turvy?

Good news — Oatside just launched its dairy-free ice cream, and they have partnered with local café 60 Alley Bakes & Coffee to serve it with waffles and a cup of Oatside teh tarik.

The food pairings are exclusively available at Mothership on Earth's Eco Bazaar on Nov. 25.

What's on offer?

For starters, waffles by 60 Alley Bakes & Coffee will go for S$3.50 each.

Add an extra S$1 to get a scoop of Oatside's ice cream along with the waffles. Choose from three ice cream flavours — chocolate, peanut butter cookie dough, and coffee with mini chocolate chips.

Even better, the scoop of ice cream will be free if you purchase any products from any of the other vendors at the Eco Bazaar.

A 473ml pint of the ice cream is currently retailing at S$12.50.

Round off your teatime snack with a cup of Oatside teh tarik, which will go at S$3 for a hot cup, while a cold one will go at S$3.50.

Oatside will also be selling their pocket packs of oat milk in coffee and chocolate flavours for S$1.50 each.

Other stuff to check out at Eco Bazaar

Oatside's booth is only one of many things you can look forward to at the Eco Bazaar.

If you're looking for new outfits, come check out Cloop's Open Wardrobe pop-up thrift store.

There will be eight racks of clothes, ranging from women's clothes to winterwear for you to choose from.

You can also join a flower arrangement workshop, or create your own coasters or tea candle holders using eco-friendly and upcycled materials.

Find more information on the event and the full list of participating booths below.

Details

Address: 30A Kallang Place S339213, #05-02

Date: Nov. 25, Saturday

Time: 10am to 5pm

Top image via Mothership, 60 Alley Bakes & Coffee/Instagram

