Oatside launches dairy-free ice cream with flavours like chocolate & peanut butter cookie dough

Oat milk brand Oatside is launching its own series of ice cream.

The non-dairy ice cream is made using Oatside oat milk.

It is available in three flavours:

Chocolate

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Coffee with Mini Chocolate Chips

A 473ml pint goes for an introductory price of S$12.50.

It is available at all major retailers including FairPrice, Cold Storage, Redmart and Pandamart.

Public sampling

A public sampling event will also happen at the main entrance of Plaza Singapura from Nov. 18 to 19, from 11am to 8pm.

There, consumers can try the three different Oatside ice cream flavours.

Top image from Oatside.