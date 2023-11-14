Back

Oatside launches dairy-free ice cream with flavours like chocolate & peanut butter cookie dough

For those with lactose intolerance.

Fasiha Nazren | November 14, 2023, 02:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Oat milk brand Oatside is launching its own series of ice cream.

The non-dairy ice cream is made using Oatside oat milk.

It is available in three flavours:

Chocolate

Photo from Oatside.

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Photo from Oatside.

Coffee with Mini Chocolate Chips

Photo from Oatside.

A 473ml pint goes for an introductory price of S$12.50.

It is available at all major retailers including FairPrice, Cold Storage, Redmart and Pandamart.

Public sampling

A public sampling event will also happen at the main entrance of Plaza Singapura from Nov. 18 to 19, from 11am to 8pm.

There, consumers can try the three different Oatside ice cream flavours.

Top image from Oatside.

New RWS hotel The Waterfront to begin construction in 2024, has 700 keys

Things to look forward to.

November 14, 2023, 03:09 PM

Man, 32, chases woman with fruit knife in Geylang, allegedly stabs her rescuer, 46, in abdomen

He was eventually subdued when a second man came to help.

November 14, 2023, 02:57 PM

Liverpool troll bumps into Man U legend Gary Neville at Changi Airport, tags 'Jamie Carragher'

Carragher responded in-character.

November 14, 2023, 09:55 AM

Dad, 39, son, 9, killed in PIE hit-&-run: Man’s wife pregnant with 3rd child, due in Dec. 2023

The father would take his elder son for football practice three times a week.

November 14, 2023, 09:35 AM

Musician in Georgia surprises couple with 'Majulah Singapura' on accordion after learning they were from S'pore

He knew the song by heart.

November 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

CEO treats APAC employees, including S'pore office, to 3-day Tokyo Disneyland trip, private Maroon 5 concert

Employees also enjoyed private performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris.

November 13, 2023, 05:51 PM

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

Alert UOB staff spots scammer posing as grandson of victim, 80, trying to withdraw S$40,000

He allegedly insisted on a cash withdrawal, even though the woman said the money was for a medical bill.

November 13, 2023, 03:23 PM

President Tharman's 1st Istana open house for Deepavali draws 15,000 visitors

There were performances that showcased Singapore's multiracialism.

November 13, 2023, 02:32 PM

Crow pecks & claws at 2 brothers, aged 2 & 5, near Marine Terrace Market

Luckily they were uninjured.

November 13, 2023, 01:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.