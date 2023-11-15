Lawrence Wong's sitar strumming gets a shout-out from India PM Narendra Modi

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's strumming of sitar strings has gone beyond Singapore's borders.

His playing of the traditional Indian instrument even got the notice of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi praises Wong's 'passion' for sitar

To celebrate Deepavali, Wong played a short lick on the sitar on Nov. 12, after learning from a local sitar player.

Unlike a guitar, chords are not usually played on the sitar, a stringed instrument of the lute family.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 14, Modi expressed his hope for Wong's "passion" for the sitar to "grow and inspire others".

He conveyed his "best wishes" to Wong on his "melodious endeavour". Modi added that India's musical history is "a symphony of diversity".

May your passion for the Sitar continue to grow and inspire others. Best wishes on this melodious endeavour. India's musical history is a symphony of diversity, echoing through rhythms that have evolved over millennia. @LawrenceWongST https://t.co/fewFAquSZL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2023

Replying to Modi's post, Wong commented, "Thank you, PM @narendramodi and happy Diwali!"

The exchange was covered by numerous India media outlets, including the Indian Express, the Times of India and the Hindustan Times, which mentioned that Modi's post garnered over 1 million views.

Modi's prior cultural exchange in S'pore

Cultural exchanges between Singapore and India have been a feature of our bilateral relations.

In Nov. 2015 during a visit to Singapore, Modi ate thosai, an Indian savoury crepe, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Komala Vilas in Little India.

"The food was good," Modi complimented the restaurant, as ST reported.

In a testament to the "very close strategic partnership" shared by both countries, India made an exemption for Singapore to its ban on exports of rice.

India, the world's largest rice exporter, banned its global export of broken rice in 2022, and non-basmati rice in July 2023 over domestic price concerns.

Wong previously met Modi in India in Sep. 2022. There, they discussed new areas of cooperation including clean energy and fintech.

Related stories

Top image from Lawrence Wong/Facebook and Lawrence Wong/Instagram.