DPM Lawrence Wong learns to play sitar for Deepavali

He also spoke Tamil to wish Hindus a "Happy Deepavali".

Belmont Lay | November 12, 2023, 11:31 AM

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is known for being able to play the guitar.

This Deepavali 2023, he learnt how to play the sitar.

In videos put up on social media on Nov. 12, the 50-year-old was seen taking a lesson from a local sitar player, Karthigayan.

The lesson included instructions on how to sit on the ground while holding the sitar, which is about 1.2m long, and playing a short lick.

By the end of the video, DPM Wong and Karthigayan said: "Iniya Deepavali Valthukkal."

About the sitar

Unlike a guitar, chords are not normally played on the sitar, a stringed instrument of the lute family.

It generally takes more work and practice to play the sitar compared to the guitar, as standard western note music consists of much less notation than Indian music.

The sitar is also considered more complex than other stringed instruments.

Contrary to the common misconception, Deepavali is not a celebration of the Indian New Year. The Indian New Year falls in April.

Deepavali is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil in several stories from Hindu mythology and ancient literature.

Top photos via Lawrence Wong Instagram

