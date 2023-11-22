Thailand football head coach Alexandre Pölking departs after 2-1 loss to China & 3-1 victory over S'pore

The Thailand national football team secured a 3-1 victory over Singapore in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Kallang Stadium on Nov. 21.

However, this apparently was not enough to save the job of the Thailand team head coach, Alexandre "Mano" Pölking.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Thailand national football team announced Pölking's departure the next day, on Nov. 22.

It mentioned Pölking's success in the ASEAN Football Championship while he was head coach, with the team winning the 2020 tournament (held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) and also the 2022 tournament.

The announcement was also shared on the official Facebook account of the Thai national team, wishing the Brazilian coach well in his future endeavours.

It also announced Pölking's replacement, Japanese coach Masatada Ishii.

Before the match, Pölking said in a press conference that the match against Singapore could be his last, if Thailand failed to beat the Lions, The Nation Thailand reported.

This came after the Thai national team, the War Elephants, lost to China 2-1 in Bangkok on Nov. 16.

However, despite taking all three points, Pölking's stint as head coach has come to an end.

