Thailand football head coach Alexandre Pölking departs after 2-1 loss to China & 3-1 victory over S'pore

The Thailand national football team secured a 3-1 victory over Singapore in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Kallang Stadium on Nov. 21.
However, this apparently was not enough to save the job of the Thailand team head coach, Alexandre "Mano" Pölking.
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Thailand national football team announced Pölking's departure the next day, on Nov. 22.
#ThankYou มาโน่ โพลกิ้ง สำหรับการทำหน้าที่หัวหน้าผู้ฝึกสอนทีมชาติไทย ตลอดเวลา 2 ปี 56 วัน พร้อมสร้างความสุข และรอยยิ้มให้คนไทย ด้วยการพาช้างศึก คว้าแชมป์อาเซียน 2 สมัยติดต่อกัน
ขอให้ 'โค้ชมาโน่' ประสบความสำเร็จในเส้นทางหลังจากนี้ต่อไปในอนาคต#ช้างศึก #ทีมชาติไทย #ManoPolking pic.twitter.com/2GhDM9soLF
— Changsuek - ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย (@Changsuek_TH) November 22, 2023
It mentioned Pölking's success in the ASEAN Football Championship while he was head coach, with the team winning the 2020 tournament (held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic) and also the 2022 tournament.
The announcement was also shared on the official Facebook account of the Thai national team, wishing the Brazilian coach well in his future endeavours.
It also announced Pölking's replacement, Japanese coach Masatada Ishii.
#OFFICIAL มาดามแป้ง แถลงแยกทาง มาโน่ - ตั้ง อิชิอิ คุมทัพช้างศึกชุดใหญ่
นวลพรรณ ล่ำซำ ผู้จัดการทัพช้างศึก ประกาศแยกทาง มาโน่ โพลกิ้ง จากหัวหน้าผู้ฝึกสอน หลังผลงานคัดบอลโลก 2 นัดแรกไม่เป็นไปตามเป้าหมาย โดยตั้ง มาซาทาดะ อิชิอิ ทำหน้าที่แทนทันที#ช้างศึก #ทีมชาติไทย pic.twitter.com/IEz9v2SFyU
— Changsuek - ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย (@Changsuek_TH) November 22, 2023
Before the match, Pölking said in a press conference that the match against Singapore could be his last, if Thailand failed to beat the Lions, The Nation Thailand reported.
This came after the Thai national team, the War Elephants, lost to China 2-1 in Bangkok on Nov. 16.
However, despite taking all three points, Pölking's stint as head coach has come to an end.
Related story:
Top image from Thailand Football Team's Facebook page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.