Collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel unjustified despite Hamas' brutal attacks: Lawrence Wong

No matter how gruesome the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas, they cannot justify a disproportionate response by Israel which imposes collective punishment on the Palestinians in Gaza, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament on Nov. 6.

In exercising its legitimate right to defend itself, Israel must also respond in a proportionate manner and do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians under the Geneva Convention.

Comply with the letter and spirit of international humanitarian law

This means complying fully with the letter and spirit of international humanitarian law and the rules governing the conduct of war.

If it violates international humanitarian law, Israel risks losing the moral high ground and undermining its own cause, both domestically and internationally.

From a humanitarian point of view, the catastrophe that is now happening in Gaza is "horrific" and "unbearable", he said.

This is why Singapore supported the latest United Nations (UN) resolution calling for a humanitarian truce.

"Our heart goes out to the Palestinian people," Wong added.

Historical grievances of the Palestinians do not justify Hamas' Oct. 7 attack either

Wong was speaking during a motion filed by Member of Parliament Vikram Nair on the Israel-Hamas war and the crisis in Gaza.

The Deputy Prime Minister further noted that the Oct. 7 attacks carried out by Hamas was a "planned and coordinated" terrorist attack, which involved the "brutal" massacre of civilians and the taking of civilian hostages.

In addition, Hamas has stated its willingness to repeat the attacks to bring about the "annihilation" of Israel.

While the Palestinians have many historical grievances which Singapore empathises with, and need urgent resolution, these do not justify or excuse the "wanton" acts of violence by Hamas, he said.

To compromise Singapore's stand on condemning these acts unequivocally is to compromise Singapore's own national security, he added.

Singapore is urging Israel to facilitate supply of food, water and fuel into Gaza

Wong then brought up his next point that Singapore is urging Israel to facilitate the supply of food, water, medical supplies and fuel in Gaza.

Singapore will also do its part to assist in global relief efforts.

Wong commended the public for responding to the call for assistance, including by donating to the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to all) Foundation (RLAF).

"These are concrete and practical things we can all do in Singapore in response to this human tragedy," he added.

Singapore's good relations with both Israelis and Palestinians doesn't mean supporting them in everything

The Deputy Prime Minister also pointed out the good relations Singapore shares with both the Israelis and Palestinians.

Singapore has committed substantial technical assistance and support to the Palestinian Authority (PA) over the years and will continue to do so, he said.

As for Israel, Wong highlighted how Israel helped to build the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) during Singapore's early years.

Both countries also continue to cooperate across many areas, including in science and technology.

However, such friendship also does not mean necessarily that Singapore supports everything by either party.

"Instead, we consistently take a principled position, in line with international law and in support of global peace and security," Wong said.

This includes voting in favour of many Palestinian-related resolutions at the UN over the years, criticising Israel's settlement activities in the West Bank as violations of international law, and voting against the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

International community must help make clear a non-violent path to an independent Palestine

Such unilateral moves by Israel detract from the two-state solution, which Wong defined as the right of the Palestinians to a homeland and the right of Israel to live within secure borders.

Such moves are also partly the reason why more and more Palestinians feel that violence is the only way to achieve their goals.

Therefore, the international community must give Palestinians reasons to think otherwise. A non-violent path to an independent Palestinian state must be made clear.

"Then the ideas of organisations like Hamas, and its belief in the use of violence and terrorism, can truly be defeated," Wong said.

"In all that we do, Singapore will act in accordance with our national interest and we will consistently choose principles and international law. That is what makes a small nation like us a credible, reliable and trusted partner on the international stage," he added.

Uptick in anti-Singapore rhetoric since conflict started

Wong also said that the government fully expects terror groups in Southeast Asia to utilise the conflict to rile up sentiments and radicalise more individuals.

The authorities have in previous years detained Singaporeans who fell for pro-Hamas narratives and wanted to take up arms overseas.

In addition, internet traffic on extremist sites have gone up threefold since the conflict started.

There has also been an uptick in anti-Singapore rhetoric, some of which includes violent threats by regional extremist elements.

As such, Singapore's security agencies are on heightened alert, with additional precautions put in place.

Singaporeans should not allow external events like these to divide them

It is also important to ensure that such external events do not divide Singaporeans.

Wong said:

"In this age of social media, images, videos and stories will be frequently propagated online, specifically to rile up emotions and sow distrust. And this can turn a far-away conflict into an emotionally charged issue that can easily spiral out of control."

In the month of October alone, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received eight reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at members of the country's Jewish and Muslim communities.

This is almost equal to the number of reports received in the preceding nine months of the year combined, a "sharp spike", according to Wong.

On such emotive issues, it makes a difference to have religious leaders who understand what is happening and what is at stake in Singapore.

Wong specifically commended the Mufti of Singapore, Nazirudin Mohd Nasir and the Chief Rabbi of Singapore, Mordechai Abergel, for their leadership during this time.

"They are able to guide their flock and help to hold the social cohesion and trust between our different faiths," he said.

"I call on all Singaporeans to emulate their examples and ensure we never let hate divide us or drive a wedge in our society," he added.

In other places, more extreme religious leaders who are more vocal and emotional have advocated their own narratives, while those calling for peace and engagement have been silenced or drowned out.

"The end result is not more light, but more darkness, not more peace and harmony, but more division and hatred in society. And we certainly do not want that to happen in Singapore."

Top left screenshot via CNA, right image via @MuhammadSmiry/X