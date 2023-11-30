Back

Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall boss, 77, retires after he fainted while frying char kway teow

He said he was fortunate not to have hurt his head.

Belmont Lay | November 30, 2023, 05:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The famous Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall at 20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre has called it a day after the owner fainted on Nov. 21 while stir-frying the dish, Shin Min Daily News reported.

This triggered the owners' official retirement a week later due to the health scare.

Business boomed

The boss, Tan Hock Guan, 77, told Shin Min that he experienced a boom in business at Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow over the past five years, before, during, and after the pandemic.

This resulted in him working more days a week.

In response, he decided to open the business earlier.

He went to the stall at 2am every day to prepare ingredients.

He would fry more than 200 plates of char kway teow a day, and clean up at 4pm.

In total, he spent about 13 hours at the stall almost daily.

By the time Tan and his wife, Chang Kha Noi, who ran the stall together immersed themselves in the more hectic workload half a decade ago, they were in their 70s.

Fainted at the stall

The breaking point for Tan came on Tuesday at around 1pm.

He was stir-frying char kway teow and was down to the last 10 plates before he called it a day.

Just when he was about to press on, he lost consciousness.

After waking up in the hospital, his wife told him that he had suddenly fainted.

Tan said: "Fortunately, I didn't hit my head. I only had a slight pain in my arms and ribs."

Told to rest for a month, decided to retire

The doctor told Tan to rest for a month and preferably not drive in the meantime.

However, this health scare made the couple fear for their well-being, and they decided to take this opportunity to close the business for the sake of their health.

Tan said: "Actually, we had the idea of ​​retiring two years ago due to my wife's health. But she was unwilling to disappoint customers, so we persisted."

"We just gradually reduced the number of business days from four days a week to three days and then to two days."

"However, after this incident, we also realised that health is the most important thing. If something happens again when we fry char kway teow in the future, we may not be as lucky as this time."

Credits late friend for showing him how to make char kway teow

Tan's success was due to a late friend, he also revealed.

He said he would not have achieved success with his char kway teow business over 54 years if not for his late friend, who showed him the ropes and taught him how to make the dish with a signature taste that customers have come to love.

Tan said: "I was just a grocery store employee. It was my friend who suggested fried kway teow and gave me guidance. I improved it and created a unique flavor, which is why I am where I am today."

When Tan first learned how to fry char kway teow, he was unemployed, he revealed.

Established in 1969, Tan Hock Guan and Chang Kha Noi began their hawker journey as a street stall at Thye Hong Centre in Redhill, before moving to their current location in 1978.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow Facebook

'The world we knew is gradually unravelling': President Tharman urges resilience in optimism in New York

President Tharman was speaking at the Columbia University World Leader's Forum.

November 30, 2023, 05:37 PM

Car crashes into M'sia coffee shop, kills woman, 76, in front of husband, 82

The husband was in shock and couldn't leave his seat for a while.

November 30, 2023, 04:07 PM

Bride, a KFC fan, does KFC-themed wedding lunch with her man in Choa Chu Kang

A finger-lickin' good dream come true.

November 30, 2023, 03:29 PM

See therapy horses, shop at a Christmas market & take part in art workshops for a good cause from Dec. 14 - 17, 2023

All ticket proceeds go to a charity, EQUAL.

November 30, 2023, 02:45 PM

Man, 64, asks women for donations & molests them on pretext of black magic & massage to relieve pain

He was charged on Nov. 29, 2023.

November 30, 2023, 01:57 PM

S'pore sends 2nd tranche of aid to Gaza, S'poreans contributed over S$7 million in aid so far

The first tranche was handed over by Maliki Osman earlier in November.

November 30, 2023, 01:55 PM

Buangkok Hawker Centre opens at Sengkang Grand Mall with 38 stalls & over 550 seats

Foooooood.

November 30, 2023, 11:56 AM

Shanti Pereira gets S$315,000 for Asian & SEA Games heroics

Singapore walked away with 158 SEA Games medals and 16 Asian Games medals.

November 30, 2023, 11:45 AM

Sinaran Cahaya Bedok Corner in Bedok Food Centre suspended 2 weeks for selling food containing foreign matter, preparing food outside licenced premises

It is closed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11.

November 30, 2023, 11:30 AM

Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies at 100

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 in controversial circumstances.

November 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.