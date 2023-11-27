Back

Owners of Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow at Ghim Moh hawker centre retiring after 54 years in business

The announcement was abruptly made on the stall's Facebook page on Nov. 27.

Amber Tay | November 27, 2023, 07:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

And it's a wrap.

The elderly couple who run the famous Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall at 20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre have announced their official retirement.

via Google Maps

A post about the owners' retirement was put up on the stall's Facebook page on Nov. 27, 2023.

The post read:

Dear valued customers,

With a heavy and grateful heart, Uncle and Auntie of Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall would like to announce our official retirement.

We are extremely thankful for all your support these years.

Thank you and see you all around, take care!

The announcement by the Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed stall was abrupt as the previous post on Sep. 28 said the business would revise its operating hours and be open on Saturday and Sunday every week.

One of the best in Singapore

Established in 1969, Tan Hock Guan and Chang Kha Noi began their hawker journey as a street stall at Thye Hong Centre in Redhill, before moving to their current location in 1978.

via

Their stall is known for having one of the best char kway teow dishes in Singapore, frying the flat rice noodles and yellow noodles to give an intense smokey savoury-sweet flavour.

It was name dropped multiple times over the years by captains of industries.

It made headlines since the dish was sold at S$2.50 per plate.

Its most recent price before the retirement announcement was S$4 a plate.

In 2019, it made it onto the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

Long queue

A long queue was frequently seen at the stall, with waiting times that can stretch up to 50 minutes.

via Google Maps

The couple previously said in March 2023 that they scaled down their operating days to three days a week due to age, though they continue to draw in huge crowds and often sell out by noon.

Image via Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow / Facebook

South Korea woman, 23, stabs & dismembers woman, 26, she met on tutoring app to feel what it's like

She even cut off her fingers to make identification harder.

November 27, 2023, 06:33 PM

Civil servants to get 0.6-month year-end bonus for 2023

In total, civil servants will receive a 0.9-month bonus for 2023.

November 27, 2023, 05:42 PM

S’porean spends day at i12 Katong with her little sister & wins countless things. Here’s how she did it.

One location, countless rewards.

November 27, 2023, 05:31 PM

S'pore bride & groom hold anime wedding, guests nail dress code

Guests dressed in cosplay from anime such as "One Piece", "Jujutsu Kaisen", and "Pokémon".

November 27, 2023, 04:14 PM

S'porean's 'Otter Ballerina' photo wins runner-up in 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

So graceful.

November 27, 2023, 03:24 PM

Paralympian, 29, shoots & kills his bride, 44, mum-in-law, sister & guest at wedding party in Thailand

He took his own life shortly after.

November 27, 2023, 02:55 PM

M'sian motorcyclist, 27, in ICU after colliding into bus along PIE

His father hopes that any witnesses present at the scene of the accident can come forward.

November 27, 2023, 02:48 PM

Baby squirrel approaches man in S'pore, climbs his foot like it's a tree

Squirrel whisperer.

November 27, 2023, 02:22 PM

UOB, OCBC & DBS letting customers 'lock up' money in bank accounts in anti-scam move

The 3 banks' features, while similar, have some differences in accessing and withdrawing locked funds.

November 27, 2023, 12:33 PM

South Korea to double limit for immediate tax refunds for foreign tourists in Jan. 2024

The move is aimed at bolstering the country's tourism industry.

November 27, 2023, 12:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.