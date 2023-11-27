Owners of Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow at Ghim Moh hawker centre retiring after 54 years in business

And it's a wrap.

The elderly couple who run the famous Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall at 20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre have announced their official retirement.

A post about the owners' retirement was put up on the stall's Facebook page on Nov. 27, 2023.

The post read:

Dear valued customers, With a heavy and grateful heart, Uncle and Auntie of Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall would like to announce our official retirement. We are extremely thankful for all your support these years. Thank you and see you all around, take care!

The announcement by the Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed stall was abrupt as the previous post on Sep. 28 said the business would revise its operating hours and be open on Saturday and Sunday every week.

One of the best in Singapore

Established in 1969, Tan Hock Guan and Chang Kha Noi began their hawker journey as a street stall at Thye Hong Centre in Redhill, before moving to their current location in 1978.

Their stall is known for having one of the best char kway teow dishes in Singapore, frying the flat rice noodles and yellow noodles to give an intense smokey savoury-sweet flavour.

It was name dropped multiple times over the years by captains of industries.

It made headlines since the dish was sold at S$2.50 per plate.

Its most recent price before the retirement announcement was S$4 a plate.

In 2019, it made it onto the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

Long queue

A long queue was frequently seen at the stall, with waiting times that can stretch up to 50 minutes.

The couple previously said in March 2023 that they scaled down their operating days to three days a week due to age, though they continue to draw in huge crowds and often sell out by noon.

Image via Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow / Facebook